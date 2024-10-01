Kelly Clarkson stuns fans as she leaves her talk show temporarily — see who is taking over

Kelly Clarkson has an exciting slate of shows planned for her second week into the new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, although she won't actually be around for some of them.

The 42-year-old singer and TV personality returned with season six of the NBC talk show in New York City, the second season set in the Big Apple after a new studio was built especially to house it.

This week's shows kickstarted on Monday with the cast of Emily in Paris, and will also welcome the likes of Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Adam Brody, and Kristen Bell over the course of the weekdays.

However, on Tuesday, October 1, the show will instead be guest hosted by singer Michael Bublé, who is currently also a coach on The Voice and flew out to NYC especially for the gig.

The Canadian crooner will interview Cooper Koch and Jade Iovine on the show, plus perform his own version of Kellyoke dubbed "Bubléoke," and will sit down with comedian Roy Wood Jr., who in turn will host the Friday, October 4 edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Fans reacted to the reveal of this week's line-up with comments like: "@michaelbuble Can't wait for this!!" and: "@michaelbuble guest hosting?!!! C'mon men in daytime!" A couple were sad to see Kelly away, with responses like: "Sad that the two shows I'm looking forward to are guest hosted" as well as: "Why won't Kelly be hosting some of the shows? I hope she's doing well."

It's unclear why Kelly will not be hosting those two shows, although given she will be around for two days of shows in between, it's likely due to prior professional or personal commitments.

The Voice coach Michael Bublé will guest host Tuesday's show

In a recent conversation with the Associated Press, Kelly opened up about her excitement for the upcoming season and what viewers can expect from the Daytime Emmy-winning show, for which she is also an executive producer.

"By season six, people kind of trust our show more," the inaugural American Idol champ explained. "I think a lot of times some actors or artists — especially in the limelight — they get a little nervous about going on shows because they're like, 'Are they going to try and angle something? Or get some sort of soundbite or clickbait?'"

Kelly is fully back in her NYC era!

"That's not what I'm about," Kelly continued. "I've obviously had that happen to me in my career, so I don't want to do that to anyone. I think people by now feel safe there, and they're willing to like, you know, play a dumb game that's just fun or they're willing to talk about things that maybe they don't normally talk about."

She also joked about riding the New York City subways "all the time" without getting recognized. "Girl, I don't look like this [motioning to her made-up face], this is not how I woke up! I usually am in a mom bun, or a hat and I get away with it."

"By season six, people kind of trust our show more."

"I have a very talented (hair and makeup) team named Harry and Potter — that's what I call them — and I'm very lucky. I realize that," she added. "I'm very blessed. I get away with leading a pretty normal average life, and I don't think a lot of people in the limelight get that."