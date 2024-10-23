Ask Laura: How to dress for an autumn/winter wedding in your 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond

Weddings tend to take place during the summer when it's hot and a fabulous hat (or glass of Pimm's) won't look out of place. Finding something to wear as a wedding guest is so much easier: bright colours are everywhere, and so are florals. But if you have an invite to a wedding in the colder months, what do you wear?

© Getty Dressing for a wedding can be quite the task!

Dressing with a chill in mind can be slightly overwhelming, but never fear, I've got you covered.

I've had a few questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox about what to wear to an autumn/winter wedding and there are so many options, no matter what age you are.

Wedding guest rules

First things first, we have to get the wedding guest etiquette out of the way. Remember, it's the bride's day, and white is reserved for the leading lady only - no one else. I would even say that a white blazer or top is out of the question.

© Getty Autumn/Winter wedding guest outfits - ther's so many possibilities

And although a winter wedding is a great place to wear sequins and really make a fabulous effort, don't go all Elton John on everyone. You don't want to make the day about you. Be mindful!

Can I wear florals to an autumn/winter wedding?

Absolutely! Flower power never goes out of style and is one of those key prints that carries through to each season.

I would recommend going for slightly darker toned floral prints in rich reds which are not only super flattering but can be teamed up with other separates in your wardrobe at a later date.

This Needle & Thread floral dress is ideal

This stunning dress by Needle & Thread is perfect for nuptials in the latter part of the year. The luxurious bloom print is actually taken from hand-painted artwork from the early 1900s and has a real vintage feel that is just so chic. The exaggerated hem is of the fishtail variety, and the soft tulle is so Carrie Bradshaw.

What colours to wear to a autumn/winter wedding

It's the season to really work those rich, luscious colours like burgundy, brown and gold, as well as darker shades like navy and burnt oranges.

© Getty Wear rich, brown tones and jewel colours

Embrace the seasonal hues!

Velvet

Velvet is stylish, elegant, and is the most seasonal texture when playing dress up. Why not opt for a fabulous power suit like this delightful Boden set, which will pack a powerful punch and make you feel tailored and well put together.

Boden's velvet red suit is gorgeous

I also love this classic cowl-necked dress from River Island which has an uber-flattering asymmetric neckline and lovely long sleeves which are great if any part of the day takes place outdoors.

This River Island navy dress is so flattering

Is it ok to wear black to a wedding?

In a word, yes. Many years ago, the colour was deemed inappropriate as it was seen as a shade of mourning, but nowadays people opt to wear it more, as it's the opposite of the bride's look! Also, black is so easy to dress up or down with brightly coloured accessories.

This Spirit & Grace black dress is so elegant

This beautiful number by Spirit & Grace has a 1920s feel to it and is made exquisitely with a soft material, pretty tie adjustable straps and a smattering of lace at the hem.

Statement earrings like these beauties from Soru will jazz up any simple dress

Statement earrings like these beauties from Soru will jazz up a dress like this, as will a statement handbag. I love this number from Luella Grey in plum. It will really set any black outfit off.

This Luella Grey bag in plum makes a statement

If you're still a bit uncomfortable in a little black dress, perhaps opt for navy. It makes a welcome change from black and is still so versatile.

Navy makes a welcome change from black at a wedding

This belted style from Smock London features the most exquisite embroidery and the defined cuffs give it a debonair vibe.

Sequins at weddings

Sequins are ideal for winter and autumn weddings because they are super special and show you have made a serious effort for the happy couple. Plus, they are so fun! It's great to play dress up sometimes, and a wedding is the ideal time to do it. But wear with caution; don't go too bright as it will look like you are trying to take the shine from the bride.

Marks and Spencer sequin dress

This fantastic gold number by M&S has the midas touch and the fact it isn't structured means that the sequins do all the talking. If you feel a little self-conscious, a blazer will dress it down instantly without looking too casual.

Can you wear a skirt to a wedding?

Skirts are wonderful separates and can be switched up and worn with so many different items.

This Karen Millen pencil skirt is a chic seperate

I would always suggest wearing a pencil skirt to a wedding though; nothing too short as it is a formal occasion. This beautiful forest green skirt from Karen Millen is so eye-catching and the matching jacket is dashing.

Can I wear a maxi dress?

Maxi dresses are great for an autumnal wedding because they are so practical in cooler temperatures and are usually flowing, so you can have extra slices of wedding cake too, and no one will ever know!

Boho maxi dresses are big news right now

Bohemian fashion is back thanks to the resurrection of Chloe and this breathtaking style by Mango is so pretty - the ruffles give any wearer that hippie chic look. Add gold jewellery for a total Sienna Miller feel.

Best shoes to wear as a wedding guest

© Getty Comfort is key when it comes to wedding shoes

A winter wedding can be cold, so be mindful of your feet, especially if it's raining! Comfort is always key for weddings as it tends to be a long day. If you can stand it, high heels always elevate any look, but kitten styles are a little lower and your feet won't hurt. Statement flats can work for the ultimate in stylish comfort, but my favourite is always a wedge. They give you height, but are so supportive. Ideal for all that dancing!