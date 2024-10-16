Cat Deeley wears the winter mini dress of my dreams - and it's still available to shop

Cat Deeley is giving me outfits to obsess over on the daily, but the mini dress she wore to host This Morning on Wednesday is one of my favourites yet.

The 47-year-old TV star looked stunning as she stepped out in Rixo's Calla dress and a pair of knee-high boots at ITV studios - and it's amazing for autumn/winter.

Cat looked gorgeous in the Rixo dress and knee-high boots

A new take on on the brand's signature Lolita mini, the Calla is an investment piece as you could wear it for so many occasions this season. It's made from a luxurious silk-velvet blend and cut with a high neck and long sleeves for a super flattering fit that balances the shorter length. It also features a bra-friendly keyhole cutout at the neck and is finished with delicate floral embroidery.

As expected, it's now selling out super fast, but if you're quick you can still find it available in UK sizes 8-12, and 6-14 in the petite length.

I love how Cat styled it with boots, but if you want to make it more party-ready I'd wear it with platform heels. I'd even add a pair of ballet flats for a more casual daytime ensemble, and you can wear it with or without tights depending on the temperature.

If you're a little black dress devotee, it's ideal, as you're well within your comfort zone but the floral detail adds something a little bit extra. Cat wore her hair in voluminous waves and her makeup was bronzed and glowing with a nude lip to complement the darker colour palette.

Rixo customers are loving the Calla dress, with one writing: "This dress is perfect! Fits great and is so fun."

While another said: "This is such a beautiful dress. It fits perfectly. And the embroidery, flared sleeves and collar make this dress very unique. A lot of the shift dresses I see today are poor imitations of 60s dresses and often have the shape of a sack, but this cuts a lovely silhouette and I will wear it to death."

And another added: "Absolutely love it. Very luxurious feel and good fit albeit a little loose around the waist."

Velvet is synonymous with the festive season, so I predict you'll bring this out on repeat as we move closer to Christmas. The lustrous fabric is enough to get me in the party mood without being as in-your-face as glitter or sequins.

If you're looking for a velvet mini at a slightly lower price point, Nobody's Child has just dropped a gorgeous piece with subtle floral detail. The Vicky Dress features a sweetheart neckline with statement bow detail, long balloon sleeves and a relaxed, figure-skimming skirt. It retails for £110/$188 and is currently still available in every size, from 4-18.