Cat Deeley wears the burgundy dress of my dreams - and it's from the high street

It was only a matter of time before Cat Deeley stepped out in this season's hottest hue. As predicted on the AW24 runways, burgundy is everywhere. On Monday the stylish TV star wore it in the form of an asymmetric mini dress, and I'm obsessed.

Cat, 47, was glowing in the photo she shared on her Instagram stories, which was simply captioned tagging the labels she was wearing - and they're both high street brands.

I've had my eye on the & Other Stories dress for a while. Cut with long sleeves and a round neck to balance the shorter length, it also has very flattering pleated detail at one side, which creates the cool asymmetric hemline. It's fully lined and fastens with a zipper at the neck.

Cat looked radiant in a photo shared on her Instagram Stories

Retailing for £125 ($179), it's on the more expensive side for a high street brand but you'll get so much wear out of it.

Cat looked so elegant styling hers with barely-there black heels from Zara, but I'd also love to wear this with knee-high boots, or you could add a pair of slingback kitten heels. It could even be worn for an autumn/winter wedding you have coming up.

It's available in EUR sizes 32-46, but unsurprisingly it's selling out fast so you'll have to be quick.

Hailed as the colour of the season, and featuring at the likes of Prada, Gucci and Victoria Beckham for AW24, the high street is awash with burgundy pieces if you want to get Cat's look without buying her exact dress. The shade is flattering on all skin tones and also perfectly complements other autumn shades like camel and navy.

If you're shopping for a burgundy dress but looking for something more tailored and office-appropriate, Karen Millen has this smart mini dress with a slightly flared, figure-skimming silhouette and waist tab detail. It's available in UK sizes 6-18 and retails for £83 ($142).

Or if you're looking for something with a longer cut, I love this sleeveless satin dress from Reiss, which I think would be beautiful for an autumn party or wedding. Like Cat's it features similar pleated detail at the waist for a flattering fit and drapes the midi dress to an asymmetric finish. It's available in UK sizes 4-18 and retails for £158 ($265).

Burgundy dresses look beautiful with gold jewellery and are so easy to accessorise with black shoes and bags.