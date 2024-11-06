Today's Dylan Dreyer wows in head-turning mini dress and thigh-high boots in new look that commands attention

Dylan Dreyer is often complimented for her style on the Today Show, and on Wednesday's episode of the Third Hour, she stepped out in another fashion-forward look.

The Misty the Cloud author looked fantastic dressed in a monochrome mini dress teamed with a pair of velvet thigh-high boots.

The mother-of-three styled her blond hair in a bouncy blowdry and opted for a natural makeup look.

Dylan has been working on the Today Show since 2012, and worked on Weekend Today for ten years, alongside working on the Third Hour.

In 2022, she made the difficult decision to step back from her weekend role in order to spend more time with her young family.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer looked super stylish in a mini dress and boots on Wednesday's Third Hour

She is a doting mom to Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and three-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

The family live in an apartment in New York City, and often share relatable home videos on social media featuring their adorable sons. They also have a stunning beachside property outside of the city, where they often spend the weekends and holidays.

© Terry Wyatt Dylan has a fabulous sense of style

Away from work, Dylan loves making memories with her children. As well as traveling for her job, she also likes taking her sons on new adventures.

This summer alone, they went to Turks and Caicos and South Carolina, as well as a pitstop trip to Los Angeles so that she could film the new series of Earth Odyssey.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

The NBC star makes traveling with young children look very easy, and opened up about her top tips for making it as stress-free as possible during a recent interview with HELLO!

On traveling with her young children, Dylan admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents!

Dylan with her family

She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents... I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit.

Dylan and her sons at their home by the beach

"Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

The star's children are already well traveled, and she also revealed during her chat with HELLO! that she wouldn't rule out moving abroad to the UK with her family if the right opportunity came up in the future.