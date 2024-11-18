Kelly Ripa reveals swimsuit disaster while vacationing with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa suffered a swimsuit disaster of epic proportions while abroad with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.

During Friday's Live with Kelly and Mark, the audience were left laughing as she regaled what happened while they were vacationing in Iceland.

After chatting about their time searching for the Northern Lights, Kelly confessed while back at their luxury accommodation their bathing suits were set on fire.

Kelly explained she'd tried to dry their swimsuits before taking dip in the outdoor hot tub, but it went horribly wrong.

"I put them on top of a wood burning oven," she said and it wasn't long before they were alight.

© Instagram Kelly set her and Mark's swimwear on fire

"Alarms went off," Mark added, but they couldn't understand the evacuation process because it was in Finnish.

Fortunately, no major damage was done, other than to their swimsuits.

The couple are making the most of being empty-nesters and have enjoyed some beautiful vacations in recent months.

© Getty Images Kelly detailed the moment on Live!

Their "adult on-set adventure" to Lapland was one of their favorites. At the time, they went snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and kayaking and shared photos of their time away on Instagram.

Kelly showed off their lavish surroundings in the winter wonderland and posted snaps of their log cabin.

More recently, Kelly and Mark have been spending time on the west coast, where they hosted their show from Palm Springs.

They confessed they loved it there, but they won't be leaving New York anytime soon.

They have a beautiful $27 million townhouse where they spend most of their time, but they have several other properties too.

With a combined net worth of $160 million, they've splashed out on some stunning homes.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's kids have left home

In addition to their Upper East Side house, they have a glorious Hamptons vacation pad, a Colorado retreat and a Caribbean island getaway.

They also have a rental in Ann Abor, Michigan which they use when they visit their youngest son, Joaquin, at the University of Michigan.

Kelly with her sons and daughter

Kelly and Mark confessed it was initially difficult when Joaquin left home.

"When Joaquin left it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?' " said Kelly. "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all.

© Instagram The couple has got used to life as empty-nesters

"The first 48 hours we were leaning into the despair and then we really leaned into the positive side. We got over it!"