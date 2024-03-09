Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get all dressed up for Oscars party date night

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos enjoyed a date night on Friday March 8, as they attended the CAA pre-Oscar party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Hosted by the talent agency CAA, the party was a who's who of A-listers, including Oscar nominees Cillian Murphy, Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Greta Gerwig, as well as Demi Moore, Glen Powell and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Kelly wore a stunning black mini dress with gold fringe detailing across the dress, and revealed she was styled by longtime friend Audrey Slater-Spiegel; she wore her hair loose and paired in the middle, and paired the dress with black stiletto heels with a diamante T-strap.

© Randy Shropshire Kelly and Mark attend the CAA pre-Oscar party at Sunset Tower Hotel

"About last night," she captioned a post on Instagram Stories that featured her feet alongside Mark's.

The annual bash was also attended by Sir Patrick Stewart, Ellie Goulding, Jeff Goldblum, Olivia Wilde and Gayle King.

© Vivien Killilea Kelly and Andy joke around together

Kelly and Mark have been hosting LIVE! together since 2023, after Ryan Seacrest left the series. The two have been married for nearly 30 years after eloping in Las Vegas in 1996 a year after they met on the set of All My Children.

Their decision to elope came because they realized they both had the same day off in their filming schedule, and "we looked at the weather because we thought about going to City Hall, but that was still cold and miserable, whereas in Las Vegas, it was 85 degrees and sunny… and so that's what we did," Kelly revealed in 2022.

© Randy Shropshire Sir Patrick Stewart and Anya Taylor-Joy attend the CAA pre-Oscar party at Sunset Tower Hotel

© Randy Shropshire Gayle King partied with Ava DuVernay a

© Randy Shropshire Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Rege-Jean Page reunited

"It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. I don't think we would have made it to the wedding. There would have been hard feelings and blame all over the place. And I can honestly say, we do not feel less married. As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we're still married."

Together, they have successfully managed to turn those whirlwind beginnings of their romance into a strong partnership, with three children and a career that sees them cheering each other on. Their show recently took them back to Vegas, and so of course they shared not only a throwback photo of them at their 1996 nuptials, but also a new photo of them adorably recreating the romantic shot at the same chapel, Chapel of the Bells.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark recreated a shot from their 1996 elopement in Las Vegas

"Viva Las Vegas" Kelly wrote in her caption which fans loved, including pal Andy Cohen who left heart emojis in the comments section.

Andy was also at the bash in Los Angeles, and he took a fun picture with Kelly, that saw her wrapping her arms around his middle from the back, as they laughed.