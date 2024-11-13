Millie Bobby Brown rocks ab-baring pajamas but fans notice something else

Millie Bobby Brown caused a stir with a new photo as fans sparked a conversation about the same thing.

The British actress posted a snapshot to Instagram in which she was sitting outside her movie set trailer, wearing a pair of red pajamas.

She had her head thrown back and appeared fresh-faced and glowing. However, her cute appearance was almost overshadowed by her pet pooch, Winnie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The making of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bogiovi

The poodle was sitting behind her on the steps and had a new haircut. His little legs had been cut super short but his feet remained fluffy.

Her fans had mixed reactions about the dog's appearance with one writing: "What have you done to your dog," while another quipped: "I can’t stop staring at Winnie’s amazing haircut ."

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's dog stole the show

Others called the dog "so adorable," and some defended the trim, and said "It's a type of poodle cut."

Millie is known for her love of animals and she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi live on a farm in Georgia.

© Instagram Millie has goats and a donkey

They have acres of land at their sprawling property where they are raising over 20 animals. The pair's farm is home to nine dogs, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep, and one rabbit.

"I personally have just a certain connection with animals, and I really do believe in animal healing," she said in a 2022 episode of the Skip Intro podcast.

© Instagram Millie and Jake have nine dogs

"When we first started [filming ] Enola 2, I missed my family a lot so I bought a rabbit, and I took him to set every day in a stroller and I created a sanctuary for him on set with his hay, with his food and water and bed," she continued, sharing how her beloved animal family came to be.

"Eeyore [the rabbit] came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore. He became an indoor rabbit. He's litter-trained. He's completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he'll come up for a cuddle."

© Instagram They married earlier this year

Millie and Jake — who is Jon Bon Jovi's son — tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding earlier in the year.

The ceremony saw the couple fly their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

The European affair followed a more intimate event in May 2024 when they confirmed they were married.

They announced their engagement in April 2023.