Victoria Beckham makes surprising comment on daughter Harper's style

Despite Harper's passion for makeup and skincare, Victoria Beckham revealed the 13-year-old often opts for a "tomboy" approach to her style.

© Marc Piasecki Harper's paired-back look is cosy and cool

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the fashion designer discussed how Harper often dons her eponymous label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate.

"But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Instagram Harper is set to follow in her mother's footsteps

Harper has become somewhat of a beauty influencer in recent months, and even took to her mum's Instagram to share a makeup tutorial. Ahead of the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Harper demonstrated how to apply a dusty rose lip colour from her mum's beauty brand.

Despite her usual tomboy style, later that evening, the youngest Beckham child stunned in a light blue Victoria Beckham silk dress. The gown featured sweet spaghetti straps and was paired with white sandals and a dainty necklace.

Harper is clearly on her way to taking over her mother's beauty empire, with her cool-girl chrome nails also taking the internet by storm. Her manicure featured a frosty, pearlescent and chrome finish and was filed into a chic almond shape.

However, it seems the iconic couple are in no rush to push their daughter into the limelight. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."

And it’s not only Harper who is keen on testing out Victoria's products. Posh Spice revealed her football legend husband, David, is usually not a fan of hand cream until it came to her 'Portofino '97' product.

She said: "That’s praise, let me tell you.

"So many get tacky in the humidity or they’re so greasy you want to wash them off the minute you’ve put them on, or the fragrance is so strong it puts you off your food," she added.

The fashion mogul prefers to opt for sleek minimal looks

Along with discussing Harper's fashion sense, Victoria reflected on her own style development throughout the years. From Y2K 'It-Girl' to high-fashion chic, the designer has lived through it all but now opts for head-to-toe black rather than exaggerated prints.

When asked whether she is remotely interested in wearing any of her old Y2K clothes, Victoria hesitated. She said: "OK, sometimes I wish I'd kept certain pieces but I sold them all off for charity ages ago – and that’s a good thing."