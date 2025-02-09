Victoria Beckham rocks sky-high ponytail to party with King Charles

Victoria Beckham was the belle of the ball when she and her husband David were invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' beloved private residence in The Cotswolds, for an intimate black-tie dinner on Friday evening.

The fashion designer opted for statement glamour for the star-studded occasion held in honour of the King's Foundation.

"Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night," read a post shared by the monarch's official account on Instagram.

© Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate

Victoria, dressing in her eponymous fashion label, channelled effortless elegance in a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette. With angelic open flutter sleeves, statement ruching along the hips and a fluid, rippling skirt, the former Spice Girl was the image of a modern bride in her ivory ensemble.

Most striking, however, was the mother-of-four's choice of hair for the regal occasion. Victoria swept her brunette tresses into a neat, sky high ponytail, parting her hair in the centre for sleek symmetry.

© Getty Victoria swept her hair into a sky-high ponytail

The ponytail had immense volume without any frizz, perfectly complementing the streamlined silhouette of her sartorial splendour.

Victoria's 'Posh' hair transformation © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Victoria hair ultra-long hair before she cut it short Back in September, VB quietly debuted a chic new haircut that almost slipped under the radar - an effortlessly polished bob that exuded pure Posh Spice energy. It wasn’t until she shared a family snapshot on Instagram that eagle-eyed fans noticed the striking transformation, marking the shortest her signature locks have been in years.

© Instagram Victoria went back to her signature choppy hair in 2024 As expected, the mastermind behind the look was none other than her longtime friend and go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, who also happens to be godfather to her daughter, Harper. Ever the style muse, Victoria later took to Instagram to gush, "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves."

© WireImage Victoria Beckham's signature choppy bob became her 1990s go-to It marked a drastic change for the fashion mogul, who went back to her roots - literally - with a haircut reminiscent of her nineties heyday as one fifth of the Spice Girls.