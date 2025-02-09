Victoria Beckham rocks sky-high ponytail to party with King Charles

The fashion designer opted for statement glamour for the star-studded occasion held in honour of the King's Foundation.
"Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night," read a post shared by the monarch's official account on Instagram.
Victoria, dressing in her eponymous fashion label, channelled effortless elegance in a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette. With angelic open flutter sleeves, statement ruching along the hips and a fluid, rippling skirt, the former Spice Girl was the image of a modern bride in her ivory ensemble.
Most striking, however, was the mother-of-four's choice of hair for the regal occasion. Victoria swept her brunette tresses into a neat, sky high ponytail, parting her hair in the centre for sleek symmetry.
The ponytail had immense volume without any frizz, perfectly complementing the streamlined silhouette of her sartorial splendour.
You may also like
Victoria's 'Posh' hair transformation
Back in September, VB quietly debuted a chic new haircut that almost slipped under the radar - an effortlessly polished bob that exuded pure Posh Spice energy.
It wasn’t until she shared a family snapshot on Instagram that eagle-eyed fans noticed the striking transformation, marking the shortest her signature locks have been in years.
As expected, the mastermind behind the look was none other than her longtime friend and go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, who also happens to be godfather to her daughter, Harper.
Ever the style muse, Victoria later took to Instagram to gush, "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves."
It marked a drastic change for the fashion mogul, who went back to her roots - literally - with a haircut reminiscent of her nineties heyday as one fifth of the Spice Girls.
Victoria's choppy hair during her Spice Girls era was nothing short of iconic - a razor-sharp, ultra-glossy masterpiece that perfectly embodied her Posh Spice persona.
Sleek, polished, and always immaculately styled, the chocolate brown cut with bleach blonde highlights became her signature, exuding an air of quiet luxury long before the term was a trend.
Whether paired with a black satin bustier or that statement purple wedding dress, the structured bob added to her aura of effortless sophistication. It was the kind of haircut that didn’t just follow fashion, it set the tone for an entire generation of 90s cool-girl beauty.
