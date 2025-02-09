Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham rocks sky-high ponytail to party with King Charles
avid Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025 in Tetbury, England© Getty Images

The fashion designer's statement hairstyle to mingle with His Royal Highness was one of her boldest hair looks

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham was the belle of the ball when she and her husband David were invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' beloved private residence in The Cotswolds, for an intimate black-tie dinner on Friday evening. 

The fashion designer opted for statement glamour for the star-studded occasion held in honour of the King's Foundation. 

"Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night," read a post shared by the monarch's official account on Instagram. 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens on February 7, 2025© Getty Images
Victoria, dressing in her eponymous fashion label, channelled effortless elegance in a bridal-white gown cut into her signature sculpted silhouette. With angelic open flutter sleeves, statement ruching along the hips and a fluid, rippling skirt, the former Spice Girl was the image of a modern bride in her ivory ensemble. 

Most striking, however, was the mother-of-four's choice of hair for the regal occasion. Victoria swept her brunette tresses into a neat, sky high ponytail, parting her hair in the centre for sleek symmetry. 

King Charles III speaks to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner in celebration of Slow Food at King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove Gardens on February 7, 2025 inTetbury, England. © Getty
The ponytail had immense volume without any frizz, perfectly complementing the streamlined silhouette of her sartorial splendour.

Victoria's 'Posh' hair transformation

Victoria hair ultra-long hair before she cut it short© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Back in September, VB quietly debuted a chic new haircut that almost slipped under the radar - an effortlessly polished bob that exuded pure Posh Spice energy. 

It wasn’t until she shared a family snapshot on Instagram that eagle-eyed fans noticed the striking transformation, marking the shortest her signature locks have been in years.

Victoria's hair appeared to have golden balayage added to it© Instagram
As expected, the mastermind behind the look was none other than her longtime friend and go-to hairstylist, Ken Paves, who also happens to be godfather to her daughter, Harper.

Ever the style muse, Victoria later took to Instagram to gush, "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves."

Victoria Beckham© WireImage
It marked a drastic change for the fashion mogul, who went back to her roots - literally - with a haircut reminiscent of her nineties heyday as one fifth of the Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham© UK Press via Getty Images
Victoria's choppy hair during her Spice Girls era was nothing short of iconic - a razor-sharp, ultra-glossy masterpiece that perfectly embodied her Posh Spice persona. 

Sleek, polished, and always immaculately styled, the chocolate brown cut with bleach blonde highlights became her signature, exuding an air of quiet luxury long before the term was a trend. 

Whether paired with a black satin bustier or that statement purple wedding dress, the structured bob added to her aura of effortless sophistication. It was the kind of haircut that didn’t just follow fashion, it set the tone for an entire generation of 90s cool-girl beauty.

