David Beckham has something to say about Victoria's new burgundy lace fashion look

Victoria Beckham, who is known for her love of little black dresses, black blazers, and tailored trousers, surprised all her fans earlier this week when she sported a fresh new outfit, designed in this season's hottest shade, black cherry.

VB styled up the block-coloured look which featured a laced, long-sleeve body suit worn underneath a lowrise sheer handkerchief style skirt and a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps.

© Instagram Victoria looked stunning in her burgundy look

The 50-year-old wore her long brunette locks slicked back and her face was flawless, highlighted with products from her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand. Gosh, she's the best advert, isn't she?

The mother-of-four's latest look was to celebrate the arrival of some exquisite artwork now on display in her flagship Dover Street store. Sharing a carousel of images of herself, and the art in question, the former Spice Girl wrote: "I'm so excited to partner with @Sothebys again on an incredible curation of contemporary art at my flagship London store. Art has always been a source of inspiration and over the years, I’ve so enjoyed learning and educating myself. It has the power to spark ideas, evoke emotion and speak to the world around us. Victoria x"

© Instagram David loved VB's new look

Hubby David, who recently became the face of BOSS, clearly loved his wife's latest getup, as he wrote "Gorgeous" in the comments section. We couldn't agree more, Mr Beckham. He approves of this burgundy number; it's official!

What does David think of Victoria's fashion sense?

Back in 2024, during a trip to New York where he spoke at a Bowers & Wilkins event, the footballing legend was asked if he's influenced his wife's style.

© Instagram David and Victoria are one chic couple

He quipped: "I'm not sure. I like to think I do, but I dare say the wrong thing. To be honest, she always looks good. It's a good problem but it's a problem. She always looks great. So it's a pretty easy job for me."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Beckhams - a love story

He added: "She has a huge influence on my style. When I put something on, I know from her reaction whether I need to take it off or whether I need to keep it on."