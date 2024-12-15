Victoria Beckham wears the perfect date night dress as she debuts new hair

Victoria Beckham schooled us all in date night dressing as she slipped into a beautiful purple slip dress to head out for dinner with her husband, David.

The fashion designer, 50, took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her ultra-elegant ensemble, consisting of a romantic fig-coloured satin dress complete with an asymmetrical neckline and draped skirt. Take a look in the clip below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham rocks the most beautiful date night dress as she shows off choppy new hair

"I love how it's asymmetric, has an interesting neckline, and I love it with 'The Dorian' which is my favourite bag in peppermint," Victoria spoke to the camera, plugging her own fashion brand. "Very excited about my dress tonight."

The mother-of-four, who shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19 and Harper, 13, with her husband, also appeared to be rocking a new hair look for her dinner date.

© Instagram Victoria's hair appeared to have golden balayage added to it

Victoria's chocolate brown shoulder-length hair looked like it had a golden blonde balayage effect swept through the ends to add dimension - a technique no doubt created by her beloved personal hair stylist, Ken Paves.

Giving fans a glimpse into her evening with her husband and her parents, the former Spice Girl shared a snap of her husband holding her hand at the table as the pair enjoyed a glass of red wine.

© Instagram Victoria showed off her gold jewellery as she and David enjoyed a glass of wine

The couple appear to be in Miami, where they recently purchased a $60 million mega-mansion on a stunning waterfront development.

The property, which the Beckhams secured earlier this year, provides the perfect base for David to split his time between London and Miami, where he is the president of Inter Miami FC. The home boasts nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a rooftop bar terrace with a lounge area and an outdoor kitchen as well as a chef's kitchen.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham and David split their time between London and Miami

Built in 2018, the property also features a pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema. Outside, the pad appears to be the perfect place to unwind thanks to its own private jetty with views stretching across Biscayne Bay.