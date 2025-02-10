I'm a fashion editor and can't believe these outfits are from Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's

Supermarket fashion has come a long way over the years. I remember when you could only really pick up dreary school uniforms when you were shopping for groceries, or perhaps a pair of PJs, maybe some grey socks. But now? You can get your entire wardrobe at your local store and the quality has really picked up.

Over the years, the humble supermarket has produced some seriously chic items that are not only in fashion but affordable, too. Asda has George, there's Tu at Sainsbury's, F&F at Tesco, and Nutmeg at Morrisons.

© Getty Images supermarket fashion has come a long way over the years

As a fashion editor, I'm privy to all the latest trends and I'm always amazed at how fast these brands can pick something in vogue and make it universally versatile for all. If you know what you are looking for, you can find some incredible pieces when you're off to pick up a loaf of bread.

I decided to try out the best new, fashion-forward outfits from Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Morrisons and I was quite frankly blown away by the results.

Best outfits in Tesco right now

This outfit from F&F is ideal for Valentine's Day and beyond, and my mum in particular couldn't believe it when I said it was from Tesco.

This pink look is perfect for Valentine's Day

The sugary pink knit, £22.50, is so unbelievably soft and is slouchy, yet has defined cuffs that give it a polished look.

The jumper is £22.50, and the skirt is £18

I styled it with this wonderful satin skirt, £18, and I can't get over how fabulous the bubblegum pink shade is. It fits so well on the hips and totally streamlines your shape.

Shopping for clothes at Sainsbury's

I adored this fabulous denim dress from the offset. The cut is exceptional - it looks as if it could be from Ganni.

This denim dress is so on trend

For just £28, it's a great bargain and would transition you through all the seasons - perfect for spring, teamed with the brand's patent ballet flats, or add tights and boots for the autumn.

The timeless piece is £28 from TU at Sainsbury's

I love the voluminous sleeves and the flattering tie-waist.

Morrisons fashion brand Nutmeg

Morrison's fashion label Nutmeg has always housed some incredible fashion gems when I nip in store - in particular, their kids' clothing range is brimming with super cute styles. I tried this spring-like co-ord, which featured blue pinstripes and the prettiest guipure lace trimming, which I felt made it look really expensive.

This Nutmeg at Morrisons co-ord is £20 for the top, £20 for the trousers

This would look great for a brunch date, particularly if paired with heels. For £20 per item, you can't go wrong, and you can mix and match the separates, too.

George at Asda

George is seen as the king when it comes to supermarket fashion; after all, they were the very first to do so, way back in 1990.

This top and trousers set from George at Asda costs just £16 for the top and £16 for the trousers

We've seen some top-notch pieces land in stores over the years, with plenty of celebrities endorsing their items, too. I love this denim style co-ord which actually isn't made from denim at all, but a lightweight, dark blue tone with contrasting white stitching. I wore this to work with a pair of pointed heels and I got so many compliments. At just £16 for the top and £16 for the trousers, it won't break the bank and looks so expensive.

Tips for supermarket style

As you can see, if you have an eye for great clothes, the UK's supermarkets are brimming with some exceptionally chic pieces. I would always suggest to try and pick versatile items that you can keep wearing and styling with existing items in your wardrobe. Try not to grab faddy things; timeless pieces will always be an investment, cheap or not.