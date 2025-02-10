Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Supermarket clothes: I'm a fashion editor and wore outfits from Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's
Subscribe
Supermarket clothes: I'm a fashion editor and wore outfits from Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's
Supermarket clothes - best outfits from Asda, Tesco & Sainsbury's

I'm a fashion editor and can't believe these outfits are from Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's

 Be a trolley trendsetter with these picks from your favourite supermarket

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Supermarket fashion has come a long way over the years. I remember when you could only really pick up dreary school uniforms when you were shopping for groceries, or perhaps a pair of PJs, maybe some grey socks. But now? You can get your entire wardrobe at your local store and the quality has really picked up.

Over the years, the humble supermarket has produced some seriously chic items that are not only in fashion but affordable, too. Asda has George, there's Tu at Sainsbury's, F&F at Tesco, and Nutmeg at Morrisons.

young woman carrying shopping basket© Getty Images
supermarket fashion has come a long way over the years

As a fashion editor, I'm privy to all the latest trends and I'm always amazed at how fast these brands can pick something in vogue and make it universally versatile for all. If you know what you are looking for, you can find some incredible pieces when you're off to pick up a loaf of bread. 

I decided to try out the best new, fashion-forward outfits from Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Morrisons and I was quite frankly blown away by the results.

Best outfits in Tesco right now

This outfit from F&F is ideal for Valentine's Day and beyond, and my mum in particular couldn't believe it when I said it was from Tesco. 

An outfit from F&F at Tesco
This pink look is perfect for Valentine's Day

The sugary pink knit, £22.50, is so unbelievably soft and is slouchy, yet has defined cuffs that give it a polished look. 

An outfit from F&F at Tesco
The jumper is £22.50, and the skirt is £18

I styled it with this wonderful satin skirt, £18, and I can't get over how fabulous the bubblegum pink shade is. It fits so well on the hips and totally streamlines your shape.

Shopping for clothes at Sainsbury's

I adored this fabulous denim dress from the offset. The cut is exceptional - it looks as if it could be from Ganni. 

A denim dress from Tu at Sainsbury's
This denim dress is so on trend

For just £28, it's a great bargain and would transition you through all the seasons - perfect for spring, teamed with the brand's patent ballet flats, or add tights and boots for the autumn. 

A denim dress from Tu at Sainsbury's
The timeless piece is £28 from TU at Sainsbury's

I love the voluminous sleeves and the flattering tie-waist.

Morrisons fashion brand Nutmeg

Morrison's fashion label Nutmeg has always housed some incredible fashion gems when I nip in store - in particular, their kids' clothing range is brimming with super cute styles. I tried this spring-like co-ord, which featured blue pinstripes and the prettiest guipure lace trimming, which I felt made it look really expensive. 

A co-ord set from Nutmeg at Morrisons
This Nutmeg at Morrisons co-ord is £20 for the top, £20 for the trousers

This would look great for a brunch date, particularly if paired with heels. For £20 per item, you can't go wrong, and you can mix and match the separates, too.

George at Asda

George is seen as the king when it comes to supermarket fashion; after all, they were the very first to do so, way back in 1990. 

A top and trousers set from George at Asda
This top and trousers set from George at Asda costs just £16 for the top and £16 for the trousers

We've seen some top-notch pieces land in stores over the years, with plenty of celebrities endorsing their items, too. I love this denim style co-ord which actually isn't made from denim at all, but a lightweight, dark blue tone with contrasting white stitching. I wore this to work with a pair of pointed heels and I got so many compliments. At just £16 for the top and £16 for the trousers, it won't break the bank and looks so expensive. 

Tips for supermarket style

As you can see, if you have an eye for great clothes, the UK's supermarkets are brimming with some exceptionally chic pieces. I would always suggest to try and pick versatile items that you can keep wearing and styling with existing items in your wardrobe. Try not to grab faddy things; timeless pieces will always be an investment, cheap or not.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More