Maisie Smith has legs for days in £26 ASDA dress that looks designer

The stunning Maisie Smith is the new face of the G21 range at ASDA and the actress wowed fans when she shared a video montage of herself shooting the new range on her Instagram account. The edit looked to be shot on location, in a gymnasium and at a running track.

The redhead said the range gives "proper Y2k vibes " and we've noticed it's full of trend-led pieces.

The collection consists of 35 pieces and one of the items we liked is the 'Mustard Checked Mini Shirt Dress' which costs £26 and really reminds of a number by high end brand Ganni. The short frock looked great teamed with boots. All sizes are currently in stock should you wish to invest.

Fans loved the new range. One follower quipped: "I told myself I wouldn’t spend anymore money, and now I’m waiting for my £90 order!" Another added: "Love this you are so refreshingly naturally beautiful inside and out!"

Maisie looked amazing in her Asda dress

Maisie’s style is modern, and she often wears vibrant colours. Many would say it's edgy with an athletic twist. Fun!

Maisie and Max

Maisie and her boyfriend, former Wanted star Max George, both starred on Strictly Come Dancing and previously spoke to HELLO about their relationship.

It appears that the couple are very romantic. Maisie revealed: "When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I'm in a movie. It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith tell all about their relationship

The pair met on Strictly in 2020, but it wasn't until the show's live arena tour in 2022 that a close friendship started to form. "When I'd speak to my mum, I'd always bring Max up; he was one of my closest friends, but there was never anything more," said Maisie, who used to play Tiffany Butcher in Eastenders.

© Getty Max and Maisie are very happy together

The couple lifted the lid on their 13-year age gap, too. Maisie explained: "People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have. We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."