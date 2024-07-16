I shopped Tu at Sainsbury's summer fashion and I'm calling it - this is the dress of the season

Supermarket clothing has turned the weekly shop into something we look forward to. There's nothing like picking up a cute summer dress or pair of pjs while you tick your groceries off your shopping list, and one of my favourites for fashion is Tu clothing, and its incredible selection of womenswear.
There's just something about the fashion Tu at Sainsbury's is creating right now that has me excited. From must-haves to high-fashion pieces, their viral fashion sells out quick and you have to be fast to get your hands on some of their bestselling womenswear.
I for one love Sainsbury's kids' clothing, too (both for affordability and durability - plus my daughter loves the styles!) but it's their womenswear that's had me sitting up and taking notice of late. One quick look at the Tu new in section and I'm already making my massive order for when summer finally appears.
My order includes this stunning mesh dress, a midaxi dress that's covered in the coolest smudge spot animal print. Made from a crinkled mesh fabric, the length is flattering and the pretty ruching detailing makes it look more expensive than it really is.
At £20, I don't know who wouldn't find a spot for this beauty in their wardrobe. I'll be wearing it with chunky black sandals, but also saving it for those summer nights in the pub (with a denim jacket thrown over the top) and I think you could even dress it up for a summer event, with cream minimalist heels or a black platform, to embrace the 00s vibe its giving.
Available in sizes 8-24, its one of the standout pieces for me from Tu's new in section. Here's what else I'm loving at Tu Sainsbury's right now, and how I picked the best of the bunch...
How I chose the best new-in summer fashion at Tu Sainsbury's:
- New in: This is obvious but I filtered my search to 'new in' to find the latest drops.
- Availability: As I said, Tu clothing sells quick, especially if a piece goes viral, and this edit includes fashion that's not only still in stock, but available in a variety of sizes. Don't forget to check your local store if the thing you had your eye on isn't available in your size on the website.
- Style: Trends are great, and Tu clothing has pieces to tick of many of summer's big trends, but classic, timeless fashion has its place too. I've picked out the womenswear fashion that is a bit of a both.
My top Tu clothing summer fashion picks
While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Tu to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.