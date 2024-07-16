I shopped Tu at Sainsbury's summer fashion and I'm calling it - this is the dress of the season

Supermarket clothing has turned the weekly shop into something we look forward to. There's nothing like picking up a cute summer dress or pair of pjs while you tick your groceries off your shopping list, and one of my favourites for fashion is Tu clothing, and its incredible selection of womenswear.

There's just something about the fashion Tu at Sainsbury's is creating right now that has me excited. From must-haves to high-fashion pieces, their viral fashion sells out quick and you have to be fast to get your hands on some of their bestselling womenswear.

I for one love Sainsbury's kids' clothing, too (both for affordability and durability - plus my daughter loves the styles!) but it's their womenswear that's had me sitting up and taking notice of late. One quick look at the Tu new in section and I'm already making my massive order for when summer finally appears.

My order includes this stunning mesh dress, a midaxi dress that's covered in the coolest smudge spot animal print. Made from a crinkled mesh fabric, the length is flattering and the pretty ruching detailing makes it look more expensive than it really is.

At £20, I don't know who wouldn't find a spot for this beauty in their wardrobe. I'll be wearing it with chunky black sandals, but also saving it for those summer nights in the pub (with a denim jacket thrown over the top) and I think you could even dress it up for a summer event, with cream minimalist heels or a black platform, to embrace the 00s vibe its giving.

Available in sizes 8-24, its one of the standout pieces for me from Tu's new in section. Here's what else I'm loving at Tu Sainsbury's right now, and how I picked the best of the bunch...

How I chose the best new-in summer fashion at Tu Sainsbury's:

Availability: As I said, Tu clothing sells quick, especially if a piece goes viral, and this edit includes fashion that's not only still in stock, but available in a variety of sizes. Don't forget to check your local store if the thing you had your eye on isn't available in your size on the website.

Style: Trends are great, and Tu clothing has pieces to tick of many of summer's big trends, but classic, timeless fashion has its place too. I've picked out the womenswear fashion that is a bit of a both.

My top Tu clothing summer fashion picks

1/ 8 The Summer Suit Cream Double Breasted Coord Summer suits are everywhere right now, and this cream two piece from Sainsbury's hits all the right style notes. The double-breasted blazer is super flattering, and would look great with jeans or over a summer dress. The matching trousers are brilliant as a summer separate too, with an on-trend slight kick flare. Blazer, £28 at Tu Trousers, £28 at Tu 2/ 8 The Stylish Swimsuit Zebra Print One Shoulder Textured Swimsuit Everyone needs a stylish swimsuit, and I'm obsessed with this textured one shoulder swimsuit in the coolest zebra print. It keeps selling out online, so check your local store for your size. SHOP INSTORE 3/ 8 The Lightweight Trousers Barrel Leg Chino Trouser These chinos are a lightweight alternative to jeans, and the shape of the summer. Cut to the 'barrel leg' style, they have a high waist and taper at the ankle for a super flattering fit. £20 at Tu 4/ 8 The Essential Top Pointelle Stitch Polo Top I'm all for a summer top you can dress up or down, and this crochet version is dreamy with white jeans or shorts. There's a black version too, if cream isn't for you, but I love the polo shirt style - super cool with shades. £20 at Tu 5/ 8 The Skirt You'll Be Obsessed With Crushed Satin Maxi Skirt Sage This skirt is an unbelievable bargain, and looks so luxurious I can't believe its £22! Add a classic crew tee and sandals and you've made the easiest, and most stylish, outfit. The sage green shade is a great alternative to cream or white, and come winter, you'll be wearing it with knitwear and boots. £22 at Tu 6/ 8 The Trending Shirt Neutral Tie Waist Wrap Shirt Everyone needs an easy, breezy blouse for summer and how cool is this tie wrap shirt, with a linen-look and in a dreamy cream shade? Wear over swimsuits, with cut-off denim shorts or a maxi skirt. Plus, at £16, the cost per wear will be mere pence. SHOP INSTORE 7/ 8 The Trendy Denim Shorts Mid Wash Mom Denim Shorts No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of denim shorts. Upgrade yours to these longer 'mom' style ones, which sit high on the waist and have a slightly longer length. These have a little stretch to the denim too, making them a comfy fit. £16 at Tu 8/ 8 The Chunky Sandals Black Toe Post Sandals Tu Sainsbury's has a brilliant line of shoes and accessories, and I did a double take when I saw these chunky toe post sandals. They're talking to my minimalist heart, and look super chic with barrel leg jeans or a satin maxi skirt. £15 at Tu

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Tu to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.