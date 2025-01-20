Ask Laura: Does a curvy body shape suit barrel jeans? I'm 12/14 a fashion editor - here's my verdict

If there's one item you can be sure every woman has hanging in her wardrobe, no matter their age, it's a pair of jeans.

Denim trends come and go like the wind - once upon a time, skinny jeans ruled the world, then the wide leg came back in style, and let's not forget those 70s flares.

The 'Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean' by Abercrombie & Fitch

The barrel jean has fast become denim's most talked about trend of 2025. Arriving on the scene in 2024, they never really left our radar. Some say they have replaced the 'Mom' jeans when it comes to popularity.

What are barrel jeans?

The best way to sum up barrel jeans is that they are shaped like a balloon. The fit is pretty wide and they aren't designed to hug your legs at all. They are normally cut with a high waist, and best of all, they are tapered at the hem, which pulls the shape in, giving the style a slightly tailored finish.

Barrel jeans have a balloon-style shape

Why do people like barrel jeans so much?

Barrel jeans are loved by some shoppers because they offer a relaxed, on-trend fit and the curved' barrel' shape is super interesting and can look really fashion-forward with little effort. Plus, they are roomy! Who doesn't love some space to breathe after a big meal, right?

I have always been rather dubious of this style of jeans. As a size 12/14 woman, I have a small waist with big hips and I was quite concerned that they may make me look super wide, and rather like a clown. It seems I'm not the only one; I've had a few questions on how to style them in my 'Ask Laura' inbox so I thought I would give them a go.

If you've been reading my column for a while, you will know I always say the same - know your body shape and feel comfortable at all times. With that in mind, I decided to head to Abercrombie & Fitch, where I sampled the 'Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean'. A&F are famous for their elite quality and well-cut jeans, and I wasn't disappointed. Not only was the denim buttery soft yet supple, the finish really was fantastic on my womanly frame - the 'Curve' size is designed for women with an hourglass shape.

How do you style barrel jeans when you're curvy?

My number one rule is try to choose an item on your top half which isn't too baggy. Because barrel jeans are wide, if you're curvaceous, choosing something oversized on top, will make you appear bigger than you actually are. Try and choose close-fitting items without swaths of fabric that compliment the volume of the trousers, making you look in proportion.

Barrel jeans with a blazer

I styled up my barrel jeans with this fabulous chocolate brown blazer by Nobody's Child, platform loafers by Kurt Geiger, a roomy yet ultra chic bag by Dune London (which is also owned by the fabulous Katie Holmes, FYI) and my favourite pair of statement earrings by Soru.

Blazers like this one from Nobody's Child really streamlines barrel jeans

Teaming the barrels with a blazer is a sure-fire way to smarten the look up, and give your silhouette a streamlined vibe. It has to be a form-fitting blazer though - a baggy, shapeless blazer will have you looking as if you are wearing a sack, so watch that.

Jeans and a blazer go hand-in-hand!

The blazer and earrings give a smart kick to this look, and the tailored finish works well in nipping in the waist and elevating your denim for a meeting at the office.

Dressing up barrel jeans

Keeping in line with my close-fitting top advice, I paired the jeans with this enchanting cardigan by Needle & Thread.

A short cardigan like this one is the perfect item to dress up barrel jeans

The knit is made of the finest wool and the embellished detail is perfect for when you want to dress up your denims.

A short cardigan will bring the focus of the jeans back to the high waistband

The cropped fit of the cardigan complements the jeans; since they are high-waisted, they pull you in at the waist, making you look nipped in and dare I say it, snatched.

Can barrel jeans be casual?

Of course! It may seem mad, but the rugby top is all the rage this season for that all-American, preppy look and this wonderful offering from Joules is perfect.

Barrel jeans work well as casual staples

Not only does it feature the mighty Breton stripe, but the wide collar at the nape of the neck and slim-fit cuffs give it a smart finish that is close-fitting, without being too tight.

The preppy rugby top is big news this season

You can relax in this! I added wedge trainers and my statement earrings again, which really do give the whole ensemble an editorial feel.

Barrel jeans with jumpers

This can be tricky, as I mentioned. A jumper that is too baggy will make a curvy gal look a bit shapeless. And we all love wearing jumpers at this time of year!

Always choose knits with ribbed cuff detail when pairing with barrel jeans

Instead, ensure you select a cosy knit that is relaxed yet well-cut. I adore this stripy pink number by Never Fully Dressed. As you can see, it has a super flattering crew neck which instantly gives the knit some structure, and the ribbed cuffs also balance the volume of the material.

A crew neck jumper will gives the jeans and jumper combo some structure

It works so well with the jeans as it's still pretty short at the body, meaning the waistband can be seen, drawing in the eye.