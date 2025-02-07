Craig Melvin 'sent packing' in Today host switch-up: 'Taking one for the team'

It's been an exciting and successful first month for Craig Melvin at the helm of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie and on Thursday he shared some news about his future on the show.

While chatting to Savannah and Carson Daly at the top of the first hour, the trio discussed the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

They shared a look at the snowy venue before Savannah revealed that Craig would be leaving her next week to go on assignment there.

"He's a giver," she quipped, referring to her new official co-host. "He's gonna scope out the scene for us next week."

Craig confirmed: "[I'm] Taking one for the team. Going to Italy next week and gonna give you a bit of a preview."

© NBC Craig is skipping out on the NY studios and headed to Italy

Carson asked: "Are you packed and ready to go?" to which Craig replied: "I'll be packing this weekend... before the Super Bowl."

The sporting event is a huge deal for sports fans, which includes Craig and Savannah who faced off when their teams went head-to-head for a spot at the Super Bowl.

Savannah supports the Philadelphia Eagles, while Craig was rooting for the Washington Commanders.

© NBC Savannah and Craig are football rivals

When the Eagle's earned their spot opposite the Kansas City Chiefs, all hell broke loose on the Today set.

The pair made a bet over the playoff game, asking Today viewers what the loser will have to do.

After several shows full of spirited competition over game-day activities, the time to pay up arrived on Monday morning, January 27, and Craig's punishment was a temporary tattoo.

© NBC Craig showed off a tattoo of Savannah

Sure enough, Craig made good on his promise and had a tattoo of Savannah's face on his neck.

Craig took over from Hoda Kotb on Today and appears to be loving his new role.

He did suffer an on-air blunder recently though as he struggled to get to grips with the new Today host team.

© Instagram The co-hosts can't wait for the big game

The popular TV anchor was introducing the Fourth Hour at the end of the Third Hour, telling viewers: "Stay tuned for Today with Hoda & Jenna..." before correcting himself.

"Oops, force of habit, Jenna and Friends," he added.

© Getty Images Craig took over from Hoda

Jenna Bush Hager has been co-hosting the last segment of Today with new co-anchors each week.

These have included some very famous faces, including Eva Longoria and Scarlett Johanason. It was announced shortly after Hoda made the decision to leave Today that Jenna wouldn't be getting a permanent new co-host, but instead a rotating guest list of famous faces.