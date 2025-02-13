Sheinelle Jones shows support for Today Show co-star Al Roker's family following difficult time

Sheinelle Jones has been off of the Today Show due to personal reasons, and has understandably been keeping a low profile.

But this week, the NBC star made sure to show her support for her friend and co-worker, Al Roker, and his family following some very sad news.

Al's first wife Alice Bell sadly passed away aged 77, and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, shared an emotional tribute message dedicated to her mom on social media at the start of the week.

WATCH: Sheinelle Jones' absence on the Today Show addressed

Among those who liked the message was Sheinelle. The star has been working with Al since 2019 when she started at the Today Show. Al has been a familiar face on the NBC program since 1996.

Sheinelle wasn't the only familiar face to show her support on Courtney's post. Al's former co-host Tamron Hall replied: "Sending our love," and Today contributor Joy Bauer also sent, "So much love".

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Sheinelle Jones showed her support for Al Roker's family following the death of his first wife Alice Bell

Alongside family snapshots of herself and Alice, Courtney wrote: "She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always."

Sheinelle has been absent from the Today Show for several weeks, and on January 15, the mother-of-three's time off was explained on the program, making reference to an Instagram post she had shared just before the show aired.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones has been absent from Today due to a family health matter

"We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," said Savannah. "She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

Sheinelle had written on her Instagram page: "Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."

© Instagram Al Roker's daughter Courtney's tribute to her mom Alice

Away from her role on Today, Sheinelle is a proud mom to three children who she shares with her husband, Uche Ojeh: Kayin, 15, and her twins Clara and Uche, 12.

© Getty Images The Today Show family are incredibly close

The star is an incredibly proud mom and often shares updates on her children on social media. Most recently, she posted pictures of herself and Kayin posing with Joe Biden and his wife Jill at an event held at the White House, which was also attended by her Today co-stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

© NBC Sheinelle with her three children

In the caption, she wrote: "This moment with my oldest son Kayin and @potus and @drbiden transcended politics. I got emotional as the president kindly complimented his attire and then said these words to him with the most sincere eyes - 'Son, I want to tell you the most important thing. Remember I told you this : always, take care of your mother.' Kayin replied 'I will. Yes sir.' - It felt like Biden stopped the clock for a second … so we could take it in. I got a little teary when we left that beautifully decorated room. It was a night we’ll always hold dear."