Susan Lucci's age-defying appearance turns heads in star-studded new photo

Susan Lucci has been spending time in Miami this month, following a jet-setting few weeks in Europe just recently.

The change of climate certainly suits the 77-year-old, who was looking more youthful than ever in her latest photo posted on Instagram.

The All My Children icon shared a fabulous selfie with another soap legend, Martita Martinez, who played Irene López in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Both women looked stunning in the sun-soaked photo - Susan wore a stylish yellow floral adorned sundress that cinched in at the waist and oversized sunglasses, while Martita looked chic in a black floral dress and black cardigan.

In the caption, Susan wrote: "Meeting Puerto Rico’s legendary soap opera — telenovela actress — MARTITA MARTINEZ!!!"

© Instagram Susan Lucci looked stylish as she posed with fellow soap icon Martita Martinez

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I love it when beautiful, talented and legendary women stand together. You ladies set the pace!" while another wrote: "Very nice, two legends!" A third added: "You are so humble Susan. It adds to your beauty inside and out!"

Susan played Erica Kane on All My Children during that show's entire network run from 1970 to 2011. She was nominated for 21 times for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, winning in 1999 after the 19th nomination.

© Instagram Susan has a fabulous sense of style

She has also won a lot of awards for her philanthropy work. This year alone, she was awarded the Spirit of Life award at the City of Hope gala in New York City. She received a special accolade presented to individuals who exemplify the ideals and values that have guided City of Hope for a century.

Past participants have included Jane Fonda, Dr. Jill Biden, Brooke Shields, Cindy Crawford, Hoda Kotb and Robin Roberts. City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes.

© Instagram Susan has been enjoying lots of travel this year

Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope. I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling. You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."

Susan has done a lot of work for charity, and during her acceptance speech, she joked that she was excited to wear a pink dress at the event, as she usually wears red dresses to represent the heart charities she is a spokesperson for, following her own health scare several years ago.

© Patrick McMullan The soap icon on the red carpet

In 2022, the actress began feeling shortness of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things."

Susan at the City of Hope fundraising event

It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

Luckily, Susan is now feeling "really well" following last year's procedure. At the beginning of March, she told People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."