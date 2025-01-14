Susan Lucci's legs become a distraction as she steps out in sequin mini dress at star-studded reunion

Susan Lucci took center stage during a special All My Children reunion in New York City on Tuesday - and for more than one reason! The 78-year-old - who played Erica Cane in the long-running soap opera - hosted a special live show at 92NY on January 14, and ensured she dressed to impress, wearing a sequined mini dress teamed with leg-lengthening metallic heels.

What's more, Susan braved the cold with skin colored tights, which didn't go unnoticed by her former co-stars. Kelly Ripa - who was one of the many All My Children stars to attend the event - turned to Susan during the talk and told her: "Look at your legs! That is insane that you still have those legs!"

Host Andy Cohen then joked back: "You know why? It's that Malibu Pilates Susan Lucci chair."

Susan then teased that she was "still doing it!" Susan was also joined by former co-stars Jill Larson, Eden Riegel, Jennifer Bassey and Francesca James, plus head writer Lorraine Broderick and casting director Judy Blye Wilson.The talk saw the cast go on a trip down memory lane while also making a few revelations about backstage.

These included how Judy took some time in casting Mark Consuelos as the role of Mateo Santos, Kelly's character Hayley Vaughn's love interest.

Judy admitted that it took some time for all the cast to be behind her decision in choosing Mark for the role. Kelly told her: "If I may add, without Judy, I would literally have nothing. I would not have my husband, I would not have my children. You are responsible for every good thing that's ever happened to us, and I just want to publicly say that. I've said it before, without you, I'd have nothing."

All My Children ran between 1970 and 2011, and Susan received a Daytime Emmy for her role in 1999 after her 19th nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.Susan never keeps still for long and is back working in the city after spending the holidays with her loved ones.

Her 2024 was incredibly successful and action-packed. In September, she stepped out for New York Fashion Week, where she even closed Dennis Basso's show.This was her runway debut and she walked out to I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston, dressed in a green off-the-shoulder gown.T

he star opened up about the experience afterwards on social media, writing: "Good morning! Arriving at Good Day NY wearing fabulous Dennis Basso polka dot creation! Love him—and so honored to be the finale of his Fashion Week gorgeous Spring/Summer collection 2025 yesterday in NY!!!"She was also awarded the Spirit of Life Award at the annual City of Hope gala in New York City back in June.

City of Hope was founded in 1913, with the mission to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Susan told HELLO! before the event: "I have to acknowledge how prestigious it really is to receive this award from The City of Hope.

I know the list of former recipients and I'm very honored to be in their presence. And also, my goodness, it's very humbling. You just go along in your life and try to do the best you can, but to be acknowledged by the City of Hope for contributions to women's health is just more than I could have ever expected or hoped for. And so I'm very, very honored indeed to accept this award."