Susan Lucci unveils brand new look as she steps out in skinny jeans — fans say the same thing

Susan Lucci is often seen pictured out at red carpet events and galas, so fans are used to seeing her dressed up in head-turning dresses.

But this week, the All My Children alum shared a photo of herself looking just as stylish in a casual ensemble, which certainly sparked a response from her social media followers!

Susan posted a picture of herself visiting the Lindt Chocolate Factory in Zurich, Switzerland, dressed in a pair of skinny jeans and a figure-hugging jacket. She completed the chic look with a pair of white sneakers.

Comments included: "I love seeing you dressed casually in your jeans and sneakers, so cute!" and "I love seeing you dress so casually. Enjoy your trip!" A third added: "You always look so young & stylish."

While Susan is now enjoying some downtime in Europe, the soap icon has had a busy time over the past few weeks. At the start of September, she made her New York Fashion Week debut at Dennis Basso's show.

She closed the runway show walking on to I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston, dressed in a green off-the-shoulder gown.

She opened up about the experience afterwards on social media, writing: "Good morning! Arriving at Good Day NY wearing fabulous Dennis Basso polka dot creation! Love him — and so honored to be the finale of his Fashion Week gorgeous Spring/Summer collection 2025 yesterday in NY!!!"

Susan was the perfect choice to take part in the show, which celebrated beauty at all ages. The 77-year-old looks as incredible as ever and recently opened up to HELLO! about her beauty secret while at the City of Hope Awards in New York City, where she received the Spirit of Life award for her charitable work.

She admitted that her beauty regime was surprisingly simple, and what's better, it costs almost nothing!

She divulged: "I start the day with coffee—and drink hot water and lemon afterwards all day through! My diet is basically The Mediterranean diet, lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and fish! Lastly, I do a Pilates workout almost every morning!"

Susan is feeling better than ever following a difficult few years. In 2022, the actress began feeling shortness of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things.

"It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

At the beginning of March, she told People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."