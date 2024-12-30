Susan Lucci, 78, wows in little black dress as she poses alongside glamorous daughter in rare family photo

Susan Lucci was surrounded by her loved ones as she celebrated her 78th birthday on December 23.

The All My Children actress took to Instagram to share a group photo featuring her family, including her daughter Liza Huber, and son Andreas Huber, sitting around a table at a lavish looking restaurant.

The award-winning actress looked stylish dressed in an off-the-shoulder little black dress, and was beaming with pride as she posed for the photo with her loved ones.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Susan Lucci's striking daughter

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to me… Happy Birthday to ALL you Christmas babies out there."

Susan has had an eventful December, and was in New York City for a special trip to mark her birthday and Christmas ahead of the day itself.

© Instagram Susan Lucci posed with her family including her glamorous daughter as she celebrated her birthday

She shared a photo of herself and four friends posing for a photo while in the Big Apple, and wrote: "New York at Christmas!!! How lucky am I—to have my amazing, generous forever friends!!! "Thank you for our 'epic' day of Christmas/ Birthday fun—Breakfast at Tiffany's, a surprise private tour of this gorgeous iconic Tiffany building, a little Bergdorf Christmas, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular and one of my favorite NYC spots: Bemelman's to cap it all off!!! Love you all so much."

© Instagram Susan with her friends in NYC for her birthday

Susan loves nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She shares her two children with her late husband Helmut Huber, who passed away in 2022.

She opened up to HELLO! earlier in the year about how her family have been her rock during the difficult times.

© Gotham Susan Lucci has had an incredible year

She said: "Ultimately, I have learned that resilience isn’t about bouncing back; it’s about bouncing forward with newfound wisdom and resilience. My biggest rocks have undeniably been the unwavering support of my friends and family. Their unconditional love has been an anchor that has kept me grounded and a constant reminder that I am never alone."

As well as being a mom, Susan is also a doting grandmother to five grandchildren. Liza shares four children - Royce, Brendan, Hayden and Mason - with husband Alexander Hesterberg lll.

Susan Lucci, with her late husband, Helmut Huber, and children Liza and Andreas

Andrea, meanwhile, is married to Courtney Velasco, and the couple welcomed their son Wolf in November 2017.

Of being a grandmother, Susan told Closer: "I love the hugs and kisses. And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best."