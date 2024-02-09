Jennifer Garner looks like a total boss in pencil skirt for iconic reunion

Jennifer Garner stepped out looking so stylish in a chic take on workwear for an iconic reunion we didn't see coming.

The Family Switch actress, 51, was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate her close friend and 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo, 56, as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Jennifer Garner wowed in a grey skirt suit

Jennifer could have been a royal in a fabulous 1990s-inspired grey pencil skirt which she teamed with a matching cropped jacket that was worn done up to showcase its amazing diamanté-encrusted oversized buttons.

© Getty Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner have been friends for 20 years

Queen Letizia of Spain, 51, rocked a similar grey skirt suit in 2017 when she attended the meeting of the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development in Madrid. Where Jennifer's was a straight cut, Letizia's featured a peplum detail on the jacket but it can be said that the Yes Day star ticked all the boxes of a royal-worthy workwear style.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain wore a similar grey skirt suit in 2017

The Adam Project star's jacket also had a showbiz touch that we can get behind – ruffled feather-like cuffs in black. To tie the look together she popped on a pair of black stockings and a pair of black patent stilettos.

© Getty Jennifer supported her friend Mark Ruffalo on his special day

Her hair and makeup were kept fittingly understated and elegant. Her natural brunette long bob was styled in loose waves and she wore a warm brown smokey eye to offset the cool-toned outfit.

Jennifer was seen alongside Mark as his Hollywood star was unveiled and even delighted fans with a quick recreation of that iconic scene from their 2004 cult rom-com where their characters Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff dance to Michael Jackson's hit song 'Thriller'.

© Getty Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner recreated that iconic Thriller scene

The supportive friend took to the podium to make a speech to mark the occasion. "I kicked off the Mark Ruffalo rom-com era!," joked Jennifer. "Thanks in part to the success of 13 Going on 30, and by the way, how lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are dressing up for at Halloween?".

© Alamy Mark and Jennifer first danced to 'Thriller' in 2004 in 13 Going on 30

"To work with you Mark, is to love you," she continued. "I don't care what anyone says. You allow yourself to be fully known by the audience, by your colleagues, by the world. Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and to celebrate you."

Though the Wonder Park star is often seen around Los Angeles in fitted gym wear, we also love to see Jennifer's red carpet looks. She was spotted at Stranger Things: The First Shadow world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London last December where she once again opted for a chic take on office attire.

© Getty Jennifer can be trusted to work office wear to its full advantage

The mother-of-three sported a pair of Clark Kent-esque heavy-rimmed glasses with an unexpectedly casual black turtleneck sweater and a pair of belted black cigarette trousers.

She added a pair of black kitten heels to bring in a touch of glamour and rocked a 60s black winged liner.