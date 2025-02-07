Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s son morphs into famous dad in new photos ahead of milestone

Samuel Affleck was the spitting image of his dad, Ben Affleck, as the duo enjoyed an early birthday celebration to the Los Angeles Lakers game ahead of Samuel turning 13.

The Good Will Hunting actor and his son couldn't contain their excitement as they sat on the sideline to cheer on the Lakers against the Golden State Warriors.

For the special occasion, Ben opted for a casual ensemble as he donned a grey ribbed turtleneck sweater. The cozy piece was layered beneath a matching cashmere collared coat adorned with patch pockets and black buttons. The look was completed with a pair of slim-fit nude chinos, white sneakers, and a pair of purple socks to signal his support for the Lakers.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Samuel Affleck attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena

Meanwhile, Samuel sported a LeBron James Jersey over the top of a simple black hoodie and matching sweatpants that were adorned with a white pattern. The 12-year-old copied his dad's ultra-casual ensemble as he donned a pair of Nike black sneakers embossed with the brand's iconic logo emblem in white.

The father-and-son duo chatted tentatively to one another throughout the match while Ben opted for a Diet Coke beverage and Samuel indulged in chicken tenders.

It seems Jennifer Garner's son is slowly morphing into his father ahead of his 13th birthday, with the pair's uncanny resemblance made evident as they pulled similar facial expressions during tense moments in the game.

© Getty Images Samuel pulled the same face as his dad

At one point, Ben looked up at the scoreboard, mouth agape, while his son sweetly mimicked his reaction as he shouted with excitement and lifted his arm in the air.

Samuel's growing maturity was also revealed by his mom back in December last year as she discussed the family's Thanksgiving traditions with People. She said: "The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and he was making ginger snaps."

She continued: "And it was just like, 'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now."

© Getty Samuel with his mom

Former spouses, Ben and Jennifer, share three children, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12. The pair tied the knot in 2005 before they announced their divorce in 2018.

The 52-year-old recently starred in a comedic Super Bowl ad for Dunkin alongside his brother Casey Affleck and actor Jeremy Strong. The commercial was teased during the 67th Grammy Awards on CBS.

The advert comes a year after Ben starred in the 2024 Dunkin commercial that featured Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.