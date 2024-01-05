Kate Hudson is straight from the 2000s in thigh-split skirt and over-the-knee boots

Kate Hudson was seen on the streets of New York City on Thursday looking radiant in a look that could almost have you thinking it was 2005, and in the best way possible.

The Glass Onion actress, 44, stepped out for an appearance on the Today Show wearing a fabulous denim pencil skirt with a high split in a mid-wash. She styled it with a striped sweater in an array of bright colours and a fine copper glittery thread running horizontally throughout. The piece also had shimmery gold cuffs.

The Bride Wars star added a pair of sheer black stockings for style and comfort before topping off the look with a pair of glamorous over-the-knee black boots with a rounded point toe and a wedge heel.

© Getty Kate Hudson wore a 2000s-inspired look

Before entering the studio, Kate was spotted wearing an eye-catching cream fur coat with deep brown fur around the wrists. She also flashed a bright smile at the paparazzi carrying a carpet bag with a bold print.

The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress enhanced the daytime look with simple jewellery – just two gold rings and wore her bright blonde locks in a straight mid-length style. She darkened the look with a plum smokey eye which brought out the shades in her sweater beautifully.

Kate's fans are used to seeing her in more glamorous red carpet looks so it is nice to see how she switches up her style. The mother-of-three arrived at the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Award Recipient cocktail event in Los Angeles last November wearing an incredible power suit.

She paired an oversized grey blazer with matching wide-leg pants and kept things super simple with a black bandeau. For shoes, Kate opted for a pair of platformed black pointed-toe heels and kept her jewellery on the down-low to keep in with the effortless aesthetic with a pair of silver single tassel earrings covered in rhinestones.

Kate took things up a notch when she attended the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show last July in Paris. She went for a bandeau once again but upped the ante by pairing the satin patterned number with a matching puffed skirt.

The Something Borrowed actress allowed her earrings to do the talking by ditching necklaces and bracelets on this occasion. The pair she chose were dramatic, silver and sparkly – everything we love to see in an earring.

Her hair and makeup added to the unusual glamour the look exuded. She wore a grungy tightline eyeliner with a wash of pink shimmery eyeshadow over the lids and topped off the look with a satiny nude lip.

When conversing with her 17.9 million fans on Instagram Kate shows her laid-back side at home with her partner of seven years Danny Fujikawa, daughter Rani as well as Kate's sons Ryder and Bingham from her stunning $6m vintage home that used to belong to her Hollywood icon mother Goldie Hawn.

Kate purchased the Pacific Palisades home in 2005 and then bought the home next to it in 2011 to create a sprawling estate.

The property boasts seven bedrooms, as well as an impressive garden with a pool and spa. The land that the home is situated on also offers a guest house which has an additional five bedrooms.

