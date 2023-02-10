Kelly Clarkson’s appearance leaves fans lost for words in dress you need to see The singer hosted the 12th Annual NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson made sure all eyes were on her when she hosted the 12th Annual NFL Honors on Thursday wearing a dress inspired by her favorite team – and it's not the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday – which will see Rihanna perform the halftime show – the 40-year-old made a show-stopping entrance in an elaborate dress constructed by Studio Unbiased that was made to resemble jerseys worn by the Dallas Cowboys.

Kelly's outfit featured a jersey-style top with structured shoulders and the number 88 – currently worn by wide receiver Ceedee Lamb – emblazoned on the chest and across the arms.

It also had a billowing blue and white, full-length satin skirt that featured the last names of some of her favorite players, including outside linebacker Micha Parsons, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and tight end Dalton Schultz.

The back of the dress was just as mind-blowing and had a variety of players' jersey numbers along the train.

Kelly shared her outfit for the night on Instagram and her followers went wild over her appearance, with one writing: "From a Cowboy fan, that dress is awesome!"

Kelly's dress was in honor of her favorite team, Dallas Cowboys

A second said: "Best dressed! Best team! Best Host!" A third added: "By far the coolest dress! This dress definitely is for you. The back of it with your hair is on point!"

Kelly also won praise for her hosting duties, and despite her love for the Cowboys, she couldn't help but poke fun at the team for not progressing past the Divisional rounds since 1996, the year they won Super Bowl XXX.

The back featured jersey numbers

"So, growing up I mostly just followed the Cowboys because they're America's team," she said.

"I've loved learning more about the NFL as a whole though. Did y'all know there are more playoffs after the Divisional round? Like, as a Cowboy fan, I thought y'all stopped doing that… I thought you stopped doing that in like, the 90s."

