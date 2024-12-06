Kelly Clarkson wows in sheer top and waist-cinching leather skirt as she braves NYC's cold weather

Kelly Clarkson has been getting used to the colder winters in New York City, having swapped Californian living for the Big Apple last year.

And as the temperatures dropped again this week, the star switched up her wardrobe and dug out her winter staples as she hosted another week's worth of her award-winning talk show.

On Friday, she looked fantastic, opting for layers to keep warm while still looking incredibly stylish. She teamed a grey vest top with a sheer mesh long sleeved top, which was tucked into a high-waisted leather skirt. A pair of strappy black heels completed her look.

Kelly has been working with stylist to the stars, Micaela Erlanger, since relocating to New York City.

Micaela has helped Kelly step out of her comfort zone and try out new looks, ranging from pant suits and mini dresses to bold colors and patterns. Her other well-known clients include Meryl Streep.

© Instagram A full look at Kelly Clarkson's stylish outfit - including a leather skirt and mesh top

Moving to NYC was a fresh start that Kelly and her two young children, River and Remi, needed. She decided to move to the East Coast shortly after finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The award-winning singer has been very open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, and spoke to Apple Music about it back in 2023, shortly before moving to NYC.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has an incredible sense of style

She said: "I don't know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not… Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I had many sessions with just my friends of… I couldn't even speak. I was crying so hard…even before separating.

"There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn’t see before. Hindsight is a lot easier."

© Getty Images Kelly in the studios of her award-winning daytime show

She's been very grateful for NBC for being so supportive. At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, and used the opportunity to thank the network.

On stage while accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kelly moved to NYC in 2023

"I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show.

"It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."