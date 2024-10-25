Kelly Clarkson gains inches in height in statement platform heels — but it's her dress that gets fans talking

Kelly Clarkson has turned heads yet again in another stylish look this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

The award-winning singer and TV host stepped out on Thursday wearing a pair of platform heels that added inches to her height, and co-ordinated beautifully with her dress - which was a big hit with viewers.

The figure-hugging red-and-white striped design featured short sleeves and a thigh-high slit, as well as short sleeves.

Kelly's beauty look was equally on point, with the American Idol alum opting for natural makeup with a bold red lip, and defined brows. She styled her long blond hair in a bouncy blowdry and parted her bangs in the center of her face.

Comments about her look included: "This dress is everything," and "You look amazing," as well as "Who made your dress Kelly?"

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson wore the most stylish high heels on Thursday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly has been having fun with her style since moving to New York City just over a year ago, which saw her team up with new stylist, Micaela Erlanger.

Micaela has helped Kelly step out of her comfort zone and try out new looks, ranging from pant suits and mini dresses to bold colors and patterns.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a statement dress and her high heels

The star is very happy in NYC, having decided it was time for a change after many years on the West Coast.

Along with her two young children, River and Remi, Kelly relocated in the summer of 2023, and while she prefers to keep her private life mainly out of the spotlight, she previously hinted that she was living somewhere in Manhattan, revealing that she had found a home near the park.

© Getty Images Kelly in the studios of her award-winning show

The decision to move to New York City was Kelly's, and her colleagues at NBC were only too happy to make it happen for her.

The mother-of-two opened up about the move and the support she received in the process, during her Daytime Emmy win back in June, where she once again, won the award for Outstanding Talk Show.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Clarkson has transformed her style since moving to NYC

Kelly revealed that she had asked the show's producers to let her do this, as she needed a change in her life following a difficult period.

Accepting her win, Kelly said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

© Getty Images Kelly has been experimenting with many different stylish looks over the past year

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."