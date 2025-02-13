Kelly Clarkson showcases toned legs in tailored mini dress and sheer tights

Kelly Clarkson has worn yet another stylish outfit on her award-winning show, and fans had a lot to say about it!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host posed with her famous guests for Thursday's show - who included Danny Ramirez and Christina Ricci - dressed in a tailored mini dress layered over a long sleeved black top and sheer tights.

She completed her look by wearing leg-lengthening chunky heels. The award-winning singer was inundated with plenty of compliments after the photo was shared, with one fan writing: "Kelly you look amazing," while another wrote: "Absolutely love Kelly's look." A third added: "Kelly's looking so pretty and healthy."

The star has been living in New York City since 2023, having moved over to the East Coast from LA.

The move was something she had requested and NBC couldn't have been more accommodating.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson looked super stylish in a mini dress and sheer tights as she posed alongside Christina Ricci

At the Daytime Emmy Awards in June, she accepted the win for Outstanding Talk Show, and used the opportunity to thank the network.

On stage while accepting her win, she said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'

© Getty Images Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

"And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move. And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."

The change was a big one for her young family, but her children are thriving in the Big Apple. Kelly shares daughter River and son Remington with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Images The star has been living in NYC since 2023

The protective mom tends to keep them out of the spotlight and doesn't tend to share photos of them on social media. However, the star recently delighted fans by having her children appear on her show as surprise guests.

What's more, Remington even took to the stage to sing Frank Sinatra's "My Way," and received praise from fans at home, with many comparing his voice to his mom's.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly with her daughter River

While River didn't perform, during the show she revealed that she was a fan of country music and writing song lyrics.

Kelly has some exciting plans for her children this year, and during a recent Q&A on Instagram, she revealed she would be taking her children on holiday this year, giving them the choice of where they end up.

© Getty Images Kelly with her son Remi

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything.

"But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week."