Willow Smith shows off new look as she expresses 'gratitude' over latest project
willow smith acne studios paris fashion week 2024© Getty Images

The "Wait a Minute!" singer unveiled a new hairstyle for he latest fashion campaign

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Willow Smith knows how to switch her style up.

The "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer, 23, has a new campaign out with Adidas, and for it, she traded her latest go-to curly hairstyle for a long, slicked-back ponytail look.

The Black Shield Maiden author is the youngest daughter of Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who are also parents to son Jaden, 26, plus Trey, 30, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Upon the campaign's release, in partnership with JD Sports, Willow took to Instagram and shared a video of it, in which she appears modeling different colored Adidas tracksuits and their classic Superstar sneakers.

"BIG GRATITUDE @adidasoriginals & @JDSportsUS," she wrote in her caption alongside a star and praying hands emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Willow, I am so proud of you! You're KILLING it! I love you," one endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "Omg Adidas looks so good on you," and: "Staring at the face card the entire time," as well as: "As if I needed another reason to love you! Yes Willow!!!"

Willow is fresh off of being on the road as the opening act for Childish Gambino's tour, however her time performing was cut short as the "Redbone" singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, had to cancel the remaining concerts over a health issue.

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theater on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty
Willow has always had fun with her style

In that time, she was promoting and performing her new album empathogen, her seventh album, which she released earlier this year.

Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.© Getty
She released her seventh album, empathogen, earlier this year

After first postponing a slate of shows to focus on his "physical health," the Atlanta alum announced earlier this month that he was scrapping the tour completely in order to get a surgery for an "ailment."

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Her brother Jaden also recently released new music

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: (L-R) Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The Smith family in May

"As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," he added, and though he did not disclose what the medical issue was, he maintained that his recovery is "something I need to confront seriously."

He concluded: "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates," which would have served as his farewell to his Childish Gambino musical performance.

