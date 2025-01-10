Kelly Clarkson is radiant in figure-flattering mini skirt as she ends week with special dedication

Kelly Clarkson rocked a gorgeous baby pink shirt and matching mini skirt this week on her titular talk show as she was joined by Hoda Kotb.

The mom-of-two rocked the stunning look with confidence, pairing it with $500 YSL platform heels and keeping her hair loose and in waves.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson

Kelly shared a snap of the outfit on social media on Friday January 10, ending the week with a special dedication to her "friend" Hoda, whose last day at The Today Show was also on Friday.

"Wishing our friend @hodakotb all the best on her next adventure #FarewellHoda @todayshow," the message read.

Hoda appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show five days earlier to share insight into her future plans and business endeavors.

© Getty Images Hoda revealed her future plans

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," Hoda revealed. "It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"

"I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago," Hoda continued. "I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.'"

© Getty Images Today hosts Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie had mixed emotions

Hoda's final day hosting Today didn't disappoint viewers as the show and its anchors including Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie celebrated the star in the most incredible way.

But there was one unexpected moment that created hilarity all around that took place in the first hour of the show.

As the show returned from commercial, Savannah said it was a rollercoaster of feelings on the special day and said: "We get ready to say goodbye to an icon at 30 Rock. Let's face it, all around the world too. We've been counting down to it."

Viewers and Hoda assumed they were talking about her, before Savannah revealed they were addressing the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller center.

The studio erupted into giggles at the moment, which you can watch below.