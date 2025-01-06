Sharon Stone dazzles in one-shoulder dress at Golden Globes — see her best throwback photos at the awards

Sharon Stone just proved nominees aren't the only ones stealing the spotlight this Golden Globes.

The Basic Instinct actress, who was presented with the inaugural Golden Globe International Icon Award earlier this year, was in attendance at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as Hollywood kicked off the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

Other attendees included nominees such as Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande, among others.

As the glitzy night raved on, Sharon took a moment to take to Instagram and share some details about her gorgeous look, and shout out one of the night's winners.

For the special ceremony, she dazzled in an icy aqua blue one-shoulder dress by Georges Chakra, which featured velvet ripples throughout the draped skirt.

She kept eyes on the dress, pairing it with a coordinating leather clutch, and she had her signature blonde hair styled into a chic short hairstyle.

© Getty Sharon looked radiant

"It was my honor to be a presenter at this year's @goldenglobes," she wrote in her caption, before shouting out the winner she presented, Emilia Pérez, which stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, and which won Best Picture in a foreign language.

© Getty The actress at the Golden Globes in 1995

"What a night!" she wrote in another post, crediting her team, including her longtime stylist Paris Libby.

© Getty The following year

Fans were then quick to take to the comment section under the post and gush over her look, with one writing: "Global Icon," as others followed suit with: "Gorgeous!!!!" and: "Stunning style," as well as: "Rocking perfection!"

© Getty At the 2003 awards

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while in addition to Sharon, some of the other presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

You can check out our live updates here, and our best dressed over here, and plus some of the cutest couples to hit the red carpet here.