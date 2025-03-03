Skip to main contentSkip to footer
John Travolta's daughter Ella rocks totally different look in fresh-faced moment for latest outing — photos
Ella Bleu Travolta and John Travolta attend The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Grease actor's daughter with the late Kelly Preston stepped out for Milan Fashion Week

2 minutes ago
Ella Travolta is leaving her mark in the fashion industry, one fashion show attendance at a time. 

Though the 24-year-old has in recent years explored a career in music, she has also been venturing into the fashion world, particularly via modeling, and most recently also stepped out for Madrid Fashion Week.

The aspiring singer is John Travolta's eldest daughter, who he shared with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. The couple also shared son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure, and son Benjamin, 14.

WATCH: Ella Travolta looks just like late mom Kelly Preston on parents' wedding anniversary

Over the weekend, some days after attending the Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show, Ella again stepped out for fashion week, this time for the Tods show in Milan.

As opposed to the smokey eye look she opted for during her last fashion week attendance, for this one, she did a 180, and was positively glowing in a fresh-faced, minimal make-up look, plus had her hair sleeked back into a clean bun.

For her outfit, she donned a chocolate brown dress, paired with a camel-hued suede bomber jacket, brown leather heels and a white leather bag.

Ella Bleu Travolta attends the Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 28, 2025 in Milan, Italy© Getty
Ella stepped out in Milan

Ella later took to Instagram to share photos of her at the event, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Stunner!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Just beautiful," and: "Love these colors on you!!!" plus another endearingly added: "I am sure Kelly Preston Travolta is smiling down from heaven, so proud of her and all she's done."

Ella Bleu Travolta at the Tod's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2025 in Milan, Italy© Getty
She was glowing in a fresh-faced look

It was almost a year ago that Ella, whose music includes songs like "Dizzy" and "No thank you," both released in 2022, first started attending international fashion weeks on her own.

Ella Travolta attends Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid at Ifema on February 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain© Getty Images
The budding model wore a darker make-up look last week

Last spring, she made her Milan Fashion Week debut, attending the runway shows for both Elisabetta Franchi and Twinset's latest collections.

John Travolta with his children Ella and Ben© Instagram
Ella with her dad and brother

She also recently appeared on Hunger Magazine, clad in all Chanel for a whimsical photoshoot shot by photographer Andrew Yee.

When she's not traveling abroad, Ella, her dad John and her brother Benjamin are based in Clearwater, Florida, where the kids grew up.

