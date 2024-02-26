John Travolta's daughter Ella looks so grown up in striking sequin look for rare public appearance

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Bleu is all grown up, and is giving fans a glimpse into her already uber-chic, burgeoning red carpet style.

Though the Saturday Night Fever actor's kids, Ella, 23, and Ben, 13, largely kept a low profile growing up, the former is just starting to pave her own career in the entertainment industry, particularly through singing.

Now, she's ready for some solo public appearances too, and looked stunning as she marked her first Milan Fashion Week attendance.

Ella took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a dazzling black-and-white photo of her attending the Elisabetta Franchi show, which debuted the brand's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection.

For the event, the aspiring singer looked ever statuesque in a black sequin halterneck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black trousers and a matching blazer. She let the striking monochrome outfit speak for itself, and simply accessorized with dainty gold earrings, and had her jet-black hair styled into a sleek bun.

Upon sharing the photo of her look on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to shower her with compliments, with one writing: "I MEAN!!! Ate and left no crumbs," as others followed suit with: "I AM SPEECHLESS! You ARE THE MOMENT," and: "Wow!! You look stunning! Absolutely gorgeous," as well as: "You look beautiful."

The Elisabetta Franchi show wasn't the only Milan Fashion Week event Ella attended though, and for the Twinset presentation at Frigoriferi Milanesi last week, she wore a similar, menswear inspired look.

For the February 20 show, she also opted for a suit, but a gray one instead, which she layered over a black, sheer lace shirt, paired with simple, strappy black heels and minimal make-up.

© Getty Ella showed off her style at MFW

Ella's attendance at MFW comes on the heels of her dad's milestone 70th birthday, for which she shared a touching tribute to her Instagram along with an adorable throwback of the two.

© Gisela Schober The Travolta family in 2018

She posted a photo where their identical looks are on full display, both posing with pursed lips, and she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world. I love you to the moon and back."

John endearingly responded in the comments section with: "And I always will be Ella my baby girl."

