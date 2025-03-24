Carrie Underwood's fans don't recognize her in new video: 'What happened?'

Carrie Underwood has come a long way since she first sprung onto the scene as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005.

The country singer is now a judge on the hit singing show, and on Monday, she shared a video on Instagram promoting the upcoming episode.

In the clip, she urges fans to tune in to "figure out what's going on," before she keys a pick-up truck which has a smashed window.

Carrie was carrying a sledge-hammer and wore protective goggles. She donned a white suit adorned with rhinestones, wore her long hair loose and sported a full face of makeup.

At first glance fans thought she had huge new glasses and said they didn't recognize her. More remarked on how much she's changed and asked "what happened to the sweet Carrie we fell in love with?" to the bold and confident star that stood before them.

Many called her "gorgeous," and said she looks "amazing."

Carrie appeared to be referencing a line from her hit "Before he Cheats."

She's enjoying her new judging gig on Idol and told Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour podcast: "It’s been really great. I was nervous coming in because it’s a different ballgame, you know. And sitting on the other side of the table, more than anything, I want to help all of these people coming through, and help them become better performers and live their dreams."

She opened up about her judging technique and explained: "I want to be constructive and tell them things they can work on, but then you’re like, am I coming across mean, or like how is it gonna turn out, that I’m really happy getting to watch the first little bits of it."

She added: "There's so much talent. It's kind of insane how gifted some of these people are."

However, there are times when she struggles with the role. "It's been difficult at times telling people no, because I do feel like I’m a people pleaser. I just want everybody to do good and be happy … but you can't operate like that."

"We have to make some tough decisions."

Carrie is a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and viewers are loving their onscreen chemistry.

When she was announced as the newest member of the team over the summer of 2024, she promised to be "honest and constructive, but still kind."