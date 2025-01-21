Carrie Underwood to make headlines once again following inauguration performance

Carrie Underwood has had an eventful start to the week, following her performance at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The award-winning singer hit headlines after she was forced to perform "America the Beautiful" a cappella on Monday afternoon, following a technical issue with her background music.

The star handled the situation like a pro - which can be viewed in the footage below - and hit headlines as a result, especially since her decision to perform had been met with divisive views.

The star will be back in the spotlight once again in just a few days time, when her Reflections concert will premiere on Hulu on January 24.

This highly-anticipated show will allow fans of the superstar to take a front-row seat during her long-running Las Vegas residency.

The star shared a countdown ahead of the show on social media over the weekend, alongside a picture of herself on stage, dressed in a statement figure-hugging metallic tassel dress.

She wrote: "#REFLECTION concert special premiering in 1 week on January 24 on @hulu and #HuluOnDisneyPlus! #CUinVegas."

During her residency, Carrie was away from home a lot, leaving behind her two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, who she shares with husband Mike Fisher.

This meant that when she was at home, she embraced every moment of it. Discussing her family life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country in the midst of her residency, the award-winning artist admitted that she's happiest when she is at home.

Carrie's Reflections tour will premiere on Hulu this week

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

The star lives with her family on a beautiful 400-acre estate in Tennessee. While Carrie and Mike prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, the proud parents have occasionally shared photos of them on social media.

The star has also indicated that they are following in her performance footsteps. Isaiah has already made his singing debut too, at just five years old, when he lent his vocal chords for "Little Drummer Boy" for his mom's Christmas album, My Gift. Both boys have regularly gone to watch their mom in concert too, which has no doubt inspired their love of music.