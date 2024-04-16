Katy Perry suffers major wardrobe malfunction on American Idol and struggles to contain herself - watch

Katy Perry's appearance made for ratings gold on American Idol on Monday when her top broke and she had to hide behind a cushion.

The "Roar" hitmaker dazzled in an edgy, metal top which was held together with straps across her back.

After competitor, Roman Collins performed "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" Katy revealed something else to make the crowd go wild.

WATCH: Katy Perry almost loses her top on American Idol

She clung onto her top as she desperately tried to stop it from falling off.

"That song broke my top off," Katy declared. "I guess it is a woman's world!"

Her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan weren't sure how to help and instead declared: "Here we come ratings," but Katy insisted: "It's a family show," before hiding behind a cushion and sinking low behind the judging panel.

Katy joked about the moment when she shared it on Instagram and captioned it: "My top broke #idol."

Only hours before, she'd posed for a sultry photo on social media, showing off her sharp sense of style.

Orlando teased Katy's metal outfit

"If you see a shark you’re left brained, if you see #idol tonight you’re my bestie," she wrote.

Her partner, Orlando Bloom, commented: "Glad I could bend that frying pan with my bare hands for you baby," and Katy responded: "@orlandobloom wow good one and I didn’t even write it this time."

© Jon Kopaloff Katy's top fell off in front of her fellow judges

She's been busy making waves with her fashion statements recently and Sunday night on the singing show was no different.

Katy looked sensational in the Bottega Veneta paper mesh gown which was adorned with huge pompoms.

And while she wowed in the designer dress, Katy couldn't help but highlight the ensemble's resemblance to a car wash.

She took to Instagram with a selection of photos of herself and added one of her superimposed as a giant spinning brush.

Fans adored her snapshots, especially the car wash creation and commented: "The last photo is why we love you," and added crying with laughter emojis.

Katy is never shy to try something new in the name of fashion and has mixed it up in everything from PVC to metal.

© Instagram Katy makes bold fashion choices

But she says her stage style is very different to what she wears on a daily basis.

"I think that I'm two different people," she told InStyle. "In my show, it's very larger-than-life. It's very 3-D. It's very over-animated. In my day-to-day and in my other business ventures, I'm a little bit more neutral, streamlined. Every once in a while, a pop of color, for instance. But it's just one color, and we stick with it. And it's a brown, neutral shades on my face."

