Jennifer Hudson steals the show in figure-hugging dress with a twist for Thanksgiving performance

Jennifer Hudson didn't let rain spoil her performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The 43-year-old stole the show in a gorgeous red sequinned gown that added a festive twist with a fur-lined hem and matching exaggerated collar.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson stuns in red for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

The sparkly frock dazzled under the lights and hugged Jennifer's curves as she performed a Christmas song from her first holiday album, The Gift of Love.

Jennifer's bold look was completed with red knee-high boots and red gloves – and while she looked sensational, it was another accessory that drew fans' attention during her performance.

Due to the rain, Jennifer's outside show required a helping hand in the form of backing dancers taking turns to hold a large umbrella over her to keep her dry – and viewers loved it.

"I'm obsessed with the dancers taking turns holding an umbrella over Jennifer Hudson," one commented on X. Another said: "I'm dying at Jennifer Hudson performing in the parade and her being like absolutely no way I am getting rained on for this—someone will be holding an umbrella for me."

© NBC Jennifer looked gorgeous in her red sequinned dress

Jennifer announced that she will be going on tour to promote her festive record, with her first performance taking place in Brooklyn, New York, last Sunday.

"My holiday tour kicks off tomorrow in NYC!" Jennifer excitedly announced on Saturday on Instagram. "I cannot wait to look [y'all] upside the head! Which show [you] coming to???"

© NBC Dancers took it in turns to hold an umbrella over Jennifer

Jennifer shared some glimpses from the first night of concerts, which included her absolutely stunning ensemble, an emerald green floor-length gown with matching gloves, a fur shawl, and diamond accent jewelry.

While adding snaps of her interacting with the crowd and singing tracks off her holiday record, she interspersed the moments of support from her doting boyfriend, Oscar-winning rapper Common.

© NBC Jennifer performed tracks from her first holiday album

The 52-year-old entertainer gifted his girlfriend a humongous bouquet of red roses to celebrate opening night and posed with her outside the Brooklyn theater. He even led a prayer circle backstage before the show began.

"Last night was something special," Jennifer gushed. "New York, thank you for coming out and making my first #TheGiftofLove show so memorable! Tonight I'm just feeling incredibly grateful that I get to do what I love with people I love!"

© NBC Jennifer kept her hair and makeup flawless even in the rain

After a lengthy hiatus from music, Jennifer spoke with Variety about her comeback. "I don't feel like I ever left it."

"I go from industry to industry to industry and music is the base of it all," she explained. "No matter where I go, just because I said I was going to do a talk show did not mean I was going to stop singing. Or if I go to act, the music is still there."

© Instagram Jennifer's boyfriend Common was in the crowd for her first show

The Dreamgirls actress continued: "As a creative, you always feel the urge to create, and a Christmas album is something I have always wanted to do. I couldn't think of a better time than now to do it and express my artistry."

Jennifer will next perform in her hometown of Chicago on December 13, followed by a show in Los Angeles and two last stops in Las Vegas, on December 21 and 22.