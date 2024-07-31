Jennifer Hudson dazzles in high-slit dress and unexpected shoes for extra special night out in Paris

A summer vacation, in Paris no less, sure does look good on Jennifer Hudson!

The talk show host is one of many celebrities who have landed in the City of Light for the 2024 Olympics, but the games aren't the only spectacle she's getting to see on her trip.

To find out what other A-Listers are in Paris for the Olympics, including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Jason Kelce, Greta Gerwig, and Bill Gates, plus who cheered on USA's gymnastics team as they won gold in the team finals, see here.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Hudson performs at surprise concert

As Jennifer continued to enjoy her Parisian getaway, she took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of it with fans, including photos from what appears to have been a private visit to none other than the Louvre.

The EGOT winner started off her Instagram carousel with a photo of her posing with Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, naturally, wearing a strapless teal gown with a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice and thigh-high split.

Plus, seemingly ready for all the walking inside the massive museum, she paired her dress with rhinestone bedecked Golden Goose sneakers.

She shared more stunning photos posing in various of the Louvre's grandiose spaces — plus with Natalie Portman — and left fans in awe as she included a jaw-dropping video of herself singing.

MORE: Common's ex reacts as he teases marrying Jennifer Hudson — what she said

STAR REELS

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops huge marriage hint

"A day at @museelouvre!" she wrote in her caption, and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the photos.

© Instagram Jennifer made an impromptu performance

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles wrote: "Beautiful" alongside a string or red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "You look absolutely stunning & gorgeous. You do have the right idea though, about keeping your feet comfy. Good call," and: "Beauty exudes from your soul. The voice is what I fell in love with," as well as: "I love the sneakers with the dress look TBH… always have."

MORE: Jennifer Hudson showcases washboard abs in white bikini in stunning new photos

© Instagram The Black Swan actress was also in attendance

Earlier in the week, Jennifer similarly delighted fans when she shared a photo of her reunion with the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker, 16 years after she starred in the Sex and the City movie as Carrie Bradshaw's charming assistant, "Louise from St. Louis."

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's 26 siblings revealed: 'I'm the youngest of all of them'

© Instagram The actress also delighted fans with a Sex and the City reunion

The two took a photo with the Eiffel Tower lit up behind them, and sharing it on Instagram, Jennifer wrote: "Look who I ran into in Paris !! Carrie and Louise reunited at last! Love is the thing, you know!"

"YES Louise from St. Louis! This is iconic!!!" one fan commented, as another added: "YES!!!! WE WANT CARRIE AND LOUISE TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN," and a third concurred: "I love this so much."