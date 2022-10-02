Jennifer Hudson's heartbreaking conversation with son David: 'You saved my life' The EGOT winner is incredibly strong

Jennifer Hudson has a close bond with her son David, who she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga.

The EGOT winner is relatively private about her home life, but occasionally shares photos of David on social media.

Most recently he was pictured attending an event in honor of Jennifer's late nephew, Julian D. King, who was tragically killed along with the singer's mother Darnell Donerson and brother Jason Hudson in 2008.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson opens up about her new show, The Jennifer Hudson Show

The singer previously told Glamour magazine that she often tells David that he "saved my life".

She told the publication: "I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.'"

David is incredibly similar to his famous mom, so much so that he is following in her footsteps as a performer.

Jennifer Hudson has said that her son "saved my life"

Talking to Today, she described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."

The pair are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city. The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

It's been an eventful for Jennifer, who turned 41 the same day as her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiered.

The EGOT winner and son with her family at an event in honor of her late nephew, Julian D. King

Ahead of the debut show, she talk L.A. Times: "This is going to be such a gift." She added: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positivity. And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true."

The award-winning singer spoke to American Idol Simon Cowell on her first show, for their first sit-down conversation since she was placed seventh on Season 3 of the competition in 2004.

The series has already received high praise from fans, and features daily celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music.

