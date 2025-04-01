Reiss' new SS25 collection has dropped - and we've handpicked the pieces to wear on repeat

British Summer Time is officially here, and so is the Reiss Spring/Summer 2025 collection – both are the only excuse you need to start thinking about your warm weather wardrobe, FYI.

This year, Reiss has really nailed that laidback, effortless chic vibe. I’m talking crisp white linens, tailored separates, floaty, boho-inspired dresses… it’s giving quiet luxury holiday mode, and frankly, it’s hard to pick favourites. But I will.

Reiss has got you covered for all sorts of events this Spring/Summer – be it garden parties, beach breaks or even your everyday work wardrobe. In fact, this season’s collection is all about effortless style no matter the occasion; the brand is encouraging shoppers to find joy in their clothes even in the smaller moments in life. Now that’s something I can get on board with.

I’m not the only one, either – The Princess of Wales is of course one of Reiss’ most famous and loyal fans, having famously worn the brand's cream blazer in 2022, causing it to sell out instantly. But the high-street-luxury label is also loved by the likes of This Morning’s Cat Deeley, Alex Scott and Claudia Winkleman.

How I chose:

Style and longevity: I’m a fashion journalist and editor with over 10 years’ experience, so I know which items tap into the trends – but I’m still looking for classic pieces which will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

Silhouette: I’ve chosen a selection of shapes and silhouettes which I think will be flattering across a range of body types.

Wearability: This season, I’m all about easy, chic comfort – so I’ve chosen items that I think you’ll find easy to wear and style, too.

Best Spring/Summer 2025 picks from Reiss:

1/ 9 Devon Linen-Blend Double Breasted Suit Jacket in White Reiss Editor's Note Linen is a no-brainer during summer, as far as I’m concerned – it’s lightweight, easy to wear and extra chic, especially when combined with a crisp silhouette like this one. You can either complete the look with the other matching separates (read on for those!) or throw it on over a floaty dress to add some structure. £280 2/ 9 Devon Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts in White Reiss Editor's Note Don’t shy away from Bermuda shorts this summer, I beg of you. Granted, they can be an intimidating shape to style, but I actually find them far more flattering than other shorts silhouettes. I would happily style these with the coordinating jacket, but they’d look great with a simple tank top and sandals, too.

£150 3/ 9 Devon Linen-Blend Button-Through Waistcoat in White Reiss Editor's Note Complete the three-piece look with this ultra-chic button up waistcoat, which would also look great with the shorts alone or with a boho-style maxi skirt and sandals.

£148 4/ 9 Tia Metallic Knit Vest in Gunmetal Reiss Editor's Note Another chic staple that you can rely on to pair with linen trousers? This metallic knit vest, with its flattering racer back shape. This gunmetal shade is neutral enough to suit most skin tones – go a size up for a more oversized look.

£98 5/ 9 Lexie Short Ruffle Flippy Dress in Pink Reiss Editor's Note Ethereal, ruffled dresses are everywhere this season thanks to the boho revival, and this pretty mini can easily be dressed up or down. I’ll be wearing mine with wraparound gladiator sandals to complete the look.

£195 6/ 9 Athena High-Neck Longline Waistcoat in Neutral Reiss Editor's Note I’m not ashamed to say I have numerous waistcoats in my wardrobe, and this one is heading straight-to-basket, too. With its longline cut and high neck silhouette, it’s super flattering – and frankly, expensive-looking – so I’ll be teaming it with everything from jeans to mini skirts. £190 7/ 9 Vienna Denim Mini Dress in Indigo Reiss Editor's Note Light wash denim in summer? Chef’s kiss, if you ask me. Double denim is one of my go-to combos in the winter, and this gives that look without the need for separates – especially when you break things up with a contrast belt.

£198 8/ 9 Zaria Ruffle Trim Tie Neck Top in Pale Pink Reiss Editor's Note Since my love for the boho trend is unwaning, I’ll be styling ruffle tops with shorts, jeans and linen trousers all season long – so I’m more than a little smitten with this pretty pale pink blouse.

£148 9/ 9 Hailey Raffia Wedge Heeled Sandals in Neutral Reiss Editor's Note Wedges are back in a big way this season – honestly, they’re my go-to shoe for low-key summer weddings, since they’re comfy to wear but still feel elevated. The two-tone raffia weave on this pair adds extra interest, plus the tan leather straps will happily pair with all your neutrals.

£188

Why you should trust me:

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product. I have scoured the Reiss website to bring you an expert selection of what I think is perfect for Spring/Summer 2025.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.