I’m a shopping editor and trust me, Princess Eugenie’s new Reiss outfit is going to sell out

Race season is officially underway, kicking off with Cheltenham Festival this week, and as expected the royals have been out in force.

While it doesn’t have quite the same status as Ascot, the likes of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksband, Zara and Mike Tindall, and even Princess Anne have been spotted at the races so far.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Festival

Zara Tindall wore a cool pinstripe suit by Veronica Beard and a burgundy felt beret adorned with rippling bows, but it was Princess Eugenie’s high street ensemble that really caught my attention.

The 33-year-old royal looked chic and elegant in the white Etta trench coat and camel Caitlyn midi dress, both by Reiss. She completed the look with a white felt fedora by Emily London headwear and the Burford suede boots from Penelope Chilvers’ Cheltenham range.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Eugenie was also joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbank

Royal fashion fans will know that Reiss is also a favourite of the Princess of Wales, who has frequently been spotted wearing their bestselling blazers. We could also see her in Eugenie’s Caitlyn dress, which is knitted into a figure-skimming bodycon shape and falls to a midi length with an asymmetric hem. It features a ribbed finish with diagonal stitch detail.

At £168 ($285), the Caitlyn dress is an investment piece, but it's so versatile as it can be worn all year round. I love it styled with knee-high boots like Eugenie in the colder weather, but would also dress it down with a pair of sleek white trainers during the spring and summer months. For outerwear, add a wool-blend longline coat, a transitional trench or even an oversized leather jacket for a bit of edge.

If you're looking for a ribbed midi dress in a similar neutral shade but at a lower price point, I love this affordable option from New Look. Available in UK sizes 8-22 and both regular and petite lengths, reviews say it feels high quality and is very flattering, despite its £25 price tag.

Featuring a slim-fit cut with a V-neck, long sleeves and a split hem, it has all of the makings of a daytime dress you'll want to wear on repeat, and also comes in black for those who prefer to wear a darker colour.

For a mid-price piece, I've also found a very similar style by one of my go-to high street brands & Other Stories. It's already sold out online, but I've spotted it available via H&M - although you'll need to act fast.

The ribbed midi dress has a slim, fitted silhouette, with ultra flattering details, like a cool square neckline and slits at the cuffs and at the back hem.

Eugenie's Reiss Etta coat is another really stunning piece for the spring and summer months. With its white hue and elegant, clean-cut design, it's high on my new season wish list.

Priced at £338 ($560), the mid-weight style is lined for extra warmth - no doubt why Eugenie still opted for it in the cold March weather. It's double-breasted and can be buttoned or belted as it features a waist-cinching tie for added definition.