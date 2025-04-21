Tamron Hall turns heads in figure-hugging dress as she shares new family update featuring son Moses 

Tamron Hall has delighted fans by sharing some rare family photos featuring her beloved son Moses, six.

The Tamron Hall Show host took to Instagram over the Easter weekend to post some joyful pictures of herself, Moses, and her mom Mary all dressed up ready for church.

Tamron looked super stylish dressed in a figure-hugging tweed dress with a large bow, which was teamed with tan heels and a matching bag.

© Instagram Tamron Hall looked super stylish in a fitted dress as she arrived at church with her mom Mary and son Moses

Moses was seen walking hand-in-hand with both his mom and grandmother, dressed in a smart checked shirt and white pants, while Mary looked elegant in a white and yellow dress.

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "When Easter is spent with a Moses and a Mary!! Blessed to be with my mom and my family celebrating. He is Risen.

© Getty Images Tamron is incredibly close with her mom Mary, who has come to visit from Texas

"Thank you Pastor Tisha Dixon-Williams @whosthat.lady and the entire First Baptist Chirch of Bridgehampton for welcoming us today."

Tamron's mom Mary has come from Texas to stay with her family in Harlem, New York, for a few days. She came with plenty of sweet treats upon arrival, with Tamron sharing a photo of her kitchen table covered with an assortment of candies and chips.

Tamron occasionally shares photos of her son Moses

These included Skittles, Lifesavers, Doritos and Cheetos, as well as Oreos. There was also a treat from Starbucks on the table and an Easter egg decorating kit.

In the caption, Tamron wote: "When Granny comes to visit!! Texas to NYC."

© Instagram Tamron recently shared a photo of her mom's treats for Moses

Tamron shares Moses with husband Steven Greener, and she's been incredibly open about her parenting journey, which saw her conceive Moses through IVF aged 48.

Back in March 2019, the TV personality shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, posting a beautiful photo of herself showcasing her baby bump, while explaining in the caption that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

Tamron Hall with her son and husband

She wrote: "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I've been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!"

Tamron only occasionally shares updates of Moses both on social media and on her chat show.

The little boy also inspired her first ever children's book - Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid - which was released in March 2025.