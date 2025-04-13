Tamron Hall shares rare glimpse inside private family life with son Moses 

Tamron Hall is a doting mom to her young son Moses - and he's one very loved little boy!

The Tamron Hall Show star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a rare glimpse into her family life away from work, revealing that her beloved mom, Mary Newton, had come to visit from Texas.

Tamron shared a photo of her kitchen table covered with an assortment of candies and chips. These included Skittles, Lifesavers, Doritos and Cheetos, as well as Oreos. There was also a treat from Starbucks on the table and an Easter egg decorating kit. These were all for Moses, having been brought from Texas by Mary.

In the caption, Tamron wote: "When Granny comes to visit!! Texas to NYC." Fans were quick to relate to the sweet insight, with one writing: "That's love!" while another wrote: "Granny love is the best." A third added: "That's what grandparents do!"

Tamron shares Moses with husband Steven Greener, and she's been incredibly open about her parenting journey, which saw her conceive Moses through IVF aged 48.

© Instagram Tamron Hall's mom Mary game to visit from Texas - with lots of treats for Moses

Back in March 2019, the TV personality shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, posting a beautiful photo of herself showcasing her baby bump, while explaining in the caption that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

She wrote: "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I've been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!"

© Getty Images Tamron Hall with her mom Mary

Tamron occasionally shares updates of Moses both on social media and on her chat show. The little boy also inspired her first ever children's book - Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid - which was released in March 2025.

Appearing on The Deja Vu Show on March 25, Tamron spoke about the inspiration behind the book, which centers around a shy young boy learning to make friends in a brand new neighborhood.

© Instagram Tamron is a doting mom to Moses

The doting mom explained that the story is similar to a situation Moses experienced in his early years. She said: "[Moses] is what they refer to as a pandemic baby. [The world] was shut down like the rest of us, and I extended my time in the home longer because I'm a single-hosted show ... So my son, therefore, stayed inside a lot longer ... Fast forward, he's outside and he's a lot more shy than I ever imagined. I mean, at home, he is talkity-talk. He is Mr. Got Something to Say About Everything. Then we would go out, and like a lot of kids — with or without a pandemic — he would hide behind me."

Tamron's son was the inspiration behind her debut children's book

She continued: "I thought, OK, what's going on here?" she added. "How do I have an age-appropriate conversation about fear and about how on the other side of fear usually is something really cool? ... It's natural to be somewhat intimidated by a new room, a new place, a new situation. And so, with this book, I thought: 'Let's set out on this adventure and let's celebrate curiosity. Let's talk about new places and new faces.' I thought that our townhouse in Harlem was a great launch point, because where you first learn the world is the first step you take out of your front door."