Tamron Hall showcases incredibly toned legs in lilac mini dress and sky high heels 

Tamron Hall looked seriously stylish this week as she stepped out to host her popular chat show in a head-turning lilac mini dress.

The Tamron Hall Show host teamed the statement ensemble with a pair of leg-lengthening high heels, and accessorized with a pair of gold hoops. She braved the cool temperatures in New York City by going bare legged, and completed her look with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Tamron has been enjoying wearing spring-ready shades over the past few days, and earlier in the week she wore a light pink floor-length dress with a halter-neck and pleated skirt.

© Instagram Tamron Hall looks fabulous in a lilac mini dress and heels

Scene-stealing looks

Tamron often wears statement outfits on her show that could easily be worn into the evening.

These outfits give her a sense of confidence, and it shows! Talking to Vogue in 2020, she said of her work fashion choices: "They help me feel confident and just safe in my skin. It's your heart, your mind, and all the other things that you bring to the table, but great fashion does provide that boost."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tamron has a fantastic sense of style

Tamron is having more fun than ever with her wardrobe, and told Vogue: "The fashion on the show is expressive. It relates to the freedom of having a show where anything can be discussed.

"[My audience and I] can laugh together, cry together, and have these rich conversations. We like to say you'd have when you're two drinks in after brunch, and everybody is talking the way they really would amongst friends."

The long-running TV host always look stylish

Away from work, Tamron loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She's married to Steve Greener and the pair share a young son Moses, born in 2019. They are raising him in Harlem, New York City.

The star has been very open about her journey to motherhood too, with Moses having been conceived by IVF when Tamron was 48.

Tamron is a doting mom to son Moses

Back in March 2019, the TV personality shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, posting a beautiful photo of herself showcasing her baby bump, while explaining in the caption that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

She wrote: "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I've been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited!"