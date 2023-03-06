Al Roker pens emotional message to son Nick following family visit

When he's not busy appearing on the Today Show, Al Roker is a dedicated father, making sure to spend time with each of his three children, Nick, Leila and Courtney.

The weatherman, who is on the mend following a life-threatening illness, proved just how proud he is of his kids on Sunday, sharing a series of photos of his only son, Nick, in honour of National Son Day. Remind yourself of Al's illness in the video below...

WATCH: Al Roker illness - what's wrong with the Today Show star?

Loading the player...

Alongside the heart-warming photos, which show Nick growing up from childhood to the college student he is today, Al wrote: "Just found out it's #nationalsonday and while it's still #sunday, I want to wish @nick.roker155 the #bestsonever thanks for being my son."

Al Roker shared lots of cute photos with his son Nick

The 68-year-old recently spent extended time with his beloved son, making a quick exit from the Today Show to rush to collect Nick from college.

Talking to viewers, the proud dad confessed that he had a long drive ahead of him, as he was heading from New York City to Vermont with his wife, Deborah Roberts, to pick up Nick from college ahead of spring break.

Nick and Al Roker have a close bond

"I wish I could stay longer, but I have a son who's starting spring break today and we're driving up to Vermont," he said, before jokingly adding: "But at least we'll get our fix of maple syrup."

An insider told HELLO!: "He was so excited. He couldn't wait to collect his son. Family is everything to Al and you could tell."

Al Roker's son Nick started college in 2022

Al and Deborah dropped Nick off at college last year and shared the bittersweet moment on Instagram. "After all the hard work. All the discipline. All the dreaming. All the prayers. His moment to soar has come. (I'm not crying. I promise)," Deborah captioned a photo of her, Al, and Nick in front of a packed car trunk.

