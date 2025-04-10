Jenny McCarthy is totally transformed in eye-popping new photos

Jenny McCarthy sure knows how to amp up the glamor.

The former Playboy model proved as much for her latest appearance on The Masked Singer, for which she wore a dazzling, whimsical outfit.

Jenny took to Instagram ahead of the new episode on Wednesday, and shared a look at the epic fashion moment, which centered around a silver Retrofête dress bedecked with little round mirrors.

She made it look straight out of a 1960s Paco Rabbane campaign, styling her signature blonde hair into a bouncy blowout accessorized with a thick, sequin headband.

"All new @maskedsingerfox tonight," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "So gorgeous as always!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Gorgeous as usual!" and: "You look stunning!" as well as: "Omg!! Beautiful Jenny!!" plus another one of her followers also commented: "You look absolutely stunning as always."

Jenny recently gave insight into the changes to her diet she made to have her physique today — and the one that almost killed her before realizing she had Celiac disease. Speaking to Maria Menounos on her Heal Squad podcast, Jenny, 52, revealed: "I became so ill from being a vegan."

"I tried [being] vegan and I almost died. I literally almost died," she went on, before explaining how years-long undiagnosed food aversions led to the health scare. "I didn't know I had a gluten and dairy problem," she shared, adding: "I thought everyone got sick when they ate."

Per the Mayo Clinic, Celiac disease is an illness caused by an immune reaction to eating gluten, and moreover: "If you have celiac disease, eating gluten triggers an immune response to the gluten protein in your small intestine. Over time, this reaction damages your small intestine's lining and prevents it from absorbing nutrients, a condition called malabsorption."

Jenny has long been outspoken about her and her family's health, including her son Evan Asher's autism diagnosis, which she documented in the book Louder Than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism. See a video of Evan below.

The doting mom further shared of her relationship with food: "I can't have carbs and everything is a carb," adding: "I'm also, like, allergic to soy and everything — I was literally dying … I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess," both reactions to eating gluten as someone with Celiac.

Now she is on a carnivore diet, which she said was initially "my last resort diet," and that at first she "felt very low vibrational, heavy. I was more eating salmon and doing light things like that, but I might as well give it a try."

However, she went on: "It has been [expletive] incredible — for me. Again, I stress things as for me. Plus, it has helped her both in energy and for going to the bathroom, she said. "I literally go every day without a laxative. I was living on seven to ten aloe pills a day, just to go every four days."