 Princess Anne is a shimmering mermaid in 'glamorous' metallic dress

Princess Anne already lives a fairytale-worthy life as a member of the royal family, but on Thursday, she was more mermaid than princess in a magical dress.

Attending the Whitley Fund for Nature awards in London, the Princess Royal donned a colour-shifting green, purple and blue hued dress, with the shades changing as she walked around – magical!

The enchanting number featured long sleeves and a round neckline, with the 74-year-old adding a scarf and a midnight blue velvet bag to complete the look.

Princess Anne appeared happy in her metallic dress

She wore her hair in her usual swept-up style and added a three-strand necklace of pearls and a statement brooch.

Princess Anne added a scarf to her look

While metallic feels like a bold choice for a member of the royal family, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says it's perfect for the occasion.

"Metallic textures are so glamorous and ideal for a party!" she enthuses. "They give a special edge to any outfit and elevate your evening look in seconds."

Princess Anne looked lovely in metallic

On how to wear metallics as we get older, Laura adds: "I understand why many may feel metallic fashion is a look for the younger generation, but it's all about the shade you choose. As long as it fits in with your skin tone, it can be worn at any age.

"Victoria Beckham, who is 51, sported a turquoise blue metallic bodycon dress and looked show-stopping earlier this week, and now Princess Anne has followed in her footsteps."

On dipping a toe in the pool of metallics, Laura advises: "I would always suggest adding one item if you're dubious - perhaps a metallic skirt, shoes, or even a bag. That way, you're nodding at the trend, without feeling it's 'too much'."

Sustainable style

Known for leading the way among the royal ladies rewearing outfits, Princess Anne has worn the shimmering number before – but in a different way.

For a Service of Thanksgiving marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the Princess wore a smart matching coat on top of the metallic dress, creating an entirely different, yet still magical, outfit.

© GC Images Princess Anne wore her dress to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in 2022

The only thing about her mermaid-inspired outfit that raised questions on Thursday was the royal's decision to wear gloves, given it was the hottest day of the year so far.

While it might seem an odd choice, it's a decision Princess Anne frequently makes, no matter the weather.

Princess Anne worn gloves to the engagement

Princess Anne's gloves

Not simply a fashion choice, Anne’s ever-present gloves help her to avoid germs when meeting and shaking lots of hands. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, often did the same, with Princess Kate recently following suit too.

"If you're the Queen, you’re shaking a lot of hands, so they protect her hands," explained Genevieve James, Creative Director of luxury glovemaker Cornelia James.

We look forward to Princess Anne’s next engagement outfit…

WATCH: Princess Anne the unexpected style icon!