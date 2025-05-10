Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne steals the show with new take on her signature style
Princess Anne wearing cream suit and patterned scarf© Getty Images

The Princess Royal paid a visit to Sark and Little Sark on Saturday

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne's fashion is incredibly traditional and highly sophisticated: she likes to stick to what she knows, and is arguably the most prolific royal recycler.

The Princess Royal has her signature style, and she doesn't often break from it, but, every now and then, she comes out with a little surprise.

On Saturday, the sister of King Charles III, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, paid a visit to Sark and Little Sark, making her the first member of the British royal family ever to visit Little Sark.

Keeping it simple and respectful, the Princess Royal wore a mostly understated outfit in line with her typical style – but with a twist.

The Princess Royal walking along the East Coast Path in Sark, as she attends commemorations in Sark to mark its Liberation anniversary. Picture date: Saturday May 10, 2025.© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Anne brought a beautiful dark green tweed coat on her visit to Sark

On her outing, she donned the Bloomsbury Tweed Jacket from Chrysalis, a gorgeous dark green number in the style of coat she so often wears. However, it seems that this specific piece isn't one she's worn out particularly frequently. 

The Princess Royal brought out a new twist on her signature style© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Anne brought out a new twist on her signature style

Known for being the ever-prolific outfit re-wearer, it's always a pleasant surprise when Princess Anne showcases a lesser-seen piece from her extensive wardrobe.

Princess Anne recycled an incredible cream coat on Friday

On Friday, during a visit to the Bailiwick of Guernsey, the mother of Zara Tindall wore a nearly entirely recycled ensemble, but brought about one change that transforms the whole look.

The Princess Royal opted for an incredible cream coat-dress: though she has worn the jacket on multiple occasions previously, including to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018 and numerous times to Ascot, she's never styled it quite like this.

The Princess Royal's gloves contrasted her ensemble - making for a twist on her usual style© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Anne's gloves contrasted her ensemble - making for a twist on her usual style

Princess Anne layered the jacket over a beautiful turquoise midi dress. To accessorise, she donned a gorgeous hat that perfectly co-ordinated with the colour of the dress and a pair of nude heeled pumps – but it was her third accessory that demanded the spotlight.

Breaking up her mostly monochrome look with a striking colour, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II wore a pair of dark brown gloves.

The Princess Royal looked incredible in her recycled summer outfit© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Anne looked incredible in her recycled summer outfit

While she typically uses her gloves to complement the remainder of her outfit, the Princess Royal made a bold decision to try something new with her recycled pieces.

Though undeniably fashionable, Princess Anne isn't often as experimental fashion-wise as some of the other British royals; however, it goes without saying that every time she tries something new, she masterfully pulls it off.

