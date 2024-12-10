Meghan Markle shows off sculpted shoulders in cut-out dress in new Netflix series

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her toned physique and strong arms as she wore a flawless ensemble at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge featured in an episode of Prince Harry's latest Netflix series, Polo.

Meghan exuded unrivalled elegance when she stepped out in the 'Ginger' ivory silk dress from Heidi Merrick, elevated with nude court heels from Aquazzura and a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag on a balmy afternoon in April this year.

Giving royal fans a closer glimpse at her sublime outfit, the mother-of-two made a brief appearance in the final episode, greeting polo players at The Royal Salute Polo Challenge. A wholesome clip showed the former Suits actress speaking to an Argentine player in perfect Spanish. Take a look in the clip below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle shows off Spanish-speaking skills in Netflix show

Her beautiful bow-adorned dress, which featured an oversized ivory bow to fasten the elegant halter neckline was the perfect garment to showcase Meghan's sculpted shoulders.

It's no surprise that Meghan's upper body is so chiseled, given her dedication to wellness and working out, which reportedly includes a love of Pilates, yoga and hiking.

© Alamy The Duchess of Sussex wore a sumblime white dress

Chloe Burton, trainer at London Reformer Pilates formerly explained to HELLO!: "Traditional Pilates exercises focus on the core, glutes and back, so it would not be uncommon to find these muscles are more visibly stronger in Pilates clients.

"Adding hand-held weights for arm exercises will definitely help to create the 'toned' look," she added, which could explain how Meghan's deltoids (upper arms) look so defined. Aside from Pilates, Meghan's muscular arms and sculpted shoulders are likely to be down to her love of boxing, a sport also enjoyed by Khloe Kardashian and Gigi Hadid – both of whom have enviable arms.

© Alamy Prince Harry's wife's dress showcased her toned arms

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Spanish National Kickboxing Champion Jorge Blanco said: "I trained Meghan when she was in Toronto during the shooting of the series Suits. We did a little bit of martial arts, a little boxing, and sometimes kickboxing."

Judging by Meghan's strong silhouette, it seems the former actress could well have continued with her boxing workouts since relocating to Montecito to raise her family with Prince Harry.

The various components of boxing, such as punching, shadowboxing, and using heavy bags, engage the muscles in your arms, shoulders, and upper body, resulting in a more sculpted, defined upper body.